Highlights The Raptors couldn't maintain their strong start in both games, leading to back-to-back losses.

Joel Embiid and the 76ers dominated Toronto, while Utah's Markkanen and Clarkson sparked a comeback.

The Raptors need to make changes, as their current lineup is not producing the desired results.

The Toronto Raptors played back to back games to close out their pre-Christmas schedule this weekend. A road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by a home loss against the Utah Jazz slid the Raptors back further in the Eastern Conference playoff race, now 11-18 on their season.

The Raptors repeated the same pattern in both Friday and Saturday night's games — starting strong in the first half but failing to follow through until the end. After nearly a month of poor starts from Toronto, it was encouraging to see them start well, but almost more disappointing when they couldn't close out.

Fizzled out against Philly

Embiid has scored 30+ points in every game since Nov. 15

The Raptors had a great start against the 76ers and former head coach Nick Nurse on Friday night. For the first time all month, Toronto was able to win the first quarter, leading 37-28 after 12 minutes of play.

They played great defense and held reigning MVP Joel Embiid to two points in the first 12 minutes. Embiid is currently averaging 35.0 points per game on the season, so being able to lock him up allowed the Raptors to get ahead.

"I thought that we started the game really well. We kept Embiid to only two points in the first quarter, and they were not getting anything easy, and when we had those opportunities, rebounding was better, our opportunities to run in transition, we just did a really good job there." – Darko Rajaković

That was not going to last all night, though, and Toronto seemed to lose steam after the strong opening quarter. They were outscored by 12 points in the second quarter, and never recovered down the stretch.

In the end, Toronto lost their first match of the weekend 121-111, letting Embiid get to 31 points on the night.

With the Raptors' lack of rim protection and presence in the front court, especially with Jakob Poeltl struggling, Embiid's success was expected. He has scored over 30 points in every 76ers game since Nov. 15; an incredible run for the Cameroonian looking to secure back-to-back MVP awards.

The most disappointing part of the loss, however, was the fact that the Raptors proved they could defend this 76ers team well to start, but then seemed to run out of energy later in the game to keep themselves in it. They have proved they can win against the big teams in this league, so it was not out of the realm of possibility for them to win, but they just lost steam.

"We're just trying to do a lot of good stuff, but at the same time, we're trying to develop good habits, and how we continue to build our team with individual and team habits." — Darko Rajaković

Crumbled Against Utah

Raptors led by as much as 17 points in loss to Jazz

The Raptors' second match of their back-to-back was a home game against the Utah Jazz. With home court advantage and Utah sitting in 12th place spot in the Western Conference, a win Saturday night was more expected than it had been Friday.

Utah got back both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson from injury for the game, a welcome addition to a struggling Jazz lineup that still managed to beat the Detroit Pistons last week.

Toronto was at full strength as well, though on the second night of a back-to-back. It did not look like they were tired in the first quarter, though. For the second game in one weekend, the Raptors came out of the game with energy.

Scottie Barnes scored 17 points — a career-high for points in a single quarter — on 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from three-point range. Barnes would go on to tie his career-high with 32 points total in the game, while knocking down four jumpers from beyond the arc.

Toronto won the first quarter for the second night in a row, 34-31.

The Raptors led in this game until the fourth quarter, when they seemed to fall apart at the seams. They led by as much as 17 points throughout the game, but huge pushes from Markkanen and Clarkson helped the Jazz come back.

Markkanen and Clarkson combined for 60 points on the night, with Clarkson scoring his 30-piece off the bench. The Jazz would go on to take it 126-119.

This Raptors team is beginning to sound like a broken record, and these two games were no exception. Big energy to start, driven by staunch defense and getting a decent lead in these two games, followed by a poor second half and the inability to close out strong.

They have now lost three games in a row, and eight of their last ten.

Time for Change

Raptors need to move on from dysfunctional roster

The Toronto Raptors went with the same starting lineup of Dennis Schröder, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl for both Friday and Saturday night's games. While nearly topping the NBA in minutes played together, this lineup is the only one of those high-minute lineups to have a negative net rating.

Despite many outside voices thinking the Raptors need to change the starting lineup, Rajaković continues to trust the current starting unit.

Maybe one of the more interesting parts of Saturday night's post-game press conference was when Rajaković spoke about these decisions, telling the media that it's not like he is benching superior talent to keep this lineup intact.

"Sure, we can mix up rotations. We're mixing up during the game. It's not like we have Steph Curry sitting on the bench, and I am going to put him in there. I'm not keeping him off the court. We're constantly looking at it, we're trying to get some chemistry." — Darko Rajaković

Despite those efforts, something is not clicking. It's easy to pick apart what is clicking for this Raptors team — Barnes tied a career high with 32 points, and both him and Siakam are averaging over 20 points per game on the season. Anunoby has been good as well, if not a little inconsistent, and players like Gary Trent Jr. are improving despite slow starts.

But the Raptors need to change something. They are teetering on a chance to even make the NBA Play-In tournament this year, and with an extremely important trade deadline looming, expect them to shake it up in the next few months. What other choice is there?

Clearly, the coaching staff is dedicated to this starting lineup. It's also clear, however, that the fivesome is not good enough to win games against the best — and even the worst — of the NBA.

With a few days off for Christmas before the Raptors head out on a long winter road-trip, the team seems to have a lot to reflect on. They will play nine of their next ten games on the road, and currently have a 3-9 record in away games this season.

"As a leader of a team, I got to look in the mirror and see what I can do better or different and how I can help the team better. I expect the same thing from coaching staff and all the players — to look in the mirror and evaluate what each individual can do better to help the team." — Darko Rajaković

Time is running out for the Toronto Raptors to turn their season around.