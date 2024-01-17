This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Indiana Pacers are actively negotiating with the Toronto Raptors to acquire All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

The deal would include guard Bruce Brown, salary filler, and possibly three first-round draft picks.

The Pacers are looking to enhance their wing position, possibly at the expense of Buddy Hield.

The Indiana Pacers seem to be closing in on one of the biggest NBA trade targets of the season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Pacers are in active trade talks with the Toronto Raptors to acquire All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

The return package in the deal would reportedly include guard Bruce Brown, salary filler and as many as three first-round draft picks.

"The Raptors have been engaged in discussions with several teams on a potential Siakam deal, but conversations with the Pacers have gained steam in recent days, sources say. Sources briefed on the talks between the two teams say that there have been several back-and-forth proposals made."

Siakam is in the final year of a four-year, $137-million contract, and is expected to seek a max deal in the offseason. According to Charania, the Raptors and Siakam have not made progress on extension talks, and the two-time All-NBA forward has been linked to multiple teams as trade rumors have swirled over the last few weeks.

The 29-year-old is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Brown is currently the highest earner on the Pacers at $22 million, and carries a $23 million player option for next season. The 27-year-old is averaging 12.1 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting, and was a valuable rotation piece of the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.