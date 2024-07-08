Highlights Toronto Raptors President and Vice Chairman, Masai Ujiri, spoke at length about his team during an interview on Monday.

During his interview, Ujiri was asked several times about his expectations for the team going forward, and he stood by his claims that the team will win another championship in the future.

To Ujiri, it is fully guaranteed and only a matter of time until Toronto takes home another title with their newly established core.

Masai Ujiri, the outspoken President and Vice Chairman of the Toronto Raptors, spoke about his team during an interview with the Canadian sports network, Sportsnet, on Monday. During his interview, which also included Raptors' players Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, Ujiri doubled down on his previous claims that the Raptors would win another championship.

Though he didn't give a timeline leading to the potential title win, or give an estimate as to how many seasons it will take to accomplish this goal, he remained adamant it was a guarantee that the Raptors would win their second title in franchise history in the very near future.

"I'm saying it again: we will win again here, and it's guaranteed we're going to win again here." - Masai Ujiri

Ujiri's statement came in response to a question regarding both Barnes and Quickley, and how they'd fall into the plans of bringing another title to Toronto, and Ujiri surely plans to have both players heavily impact their chances of winning a championship.

Both Barnes and Quickley received hefty contract extensions this summer, as Barnes signed on for a five-year, $224.9 million extension that will kick off during the 2025-26 regular season, and Quickley inked a five-year, $175 million contract of his own to avoid restricted free agency. With Ujiri fully invested in the team at this stage, Barnes and Quickley would likely be some of the biggest names at the center of this eventual championship team in Toronto.

Can Toronto Compete with Barnes and Quickley in the Mix?

The team's president is extremely confident in his young players contributing to a championship

While it may seem as though Ujiri is blindly throwing guarantees around for a team that is just now entering a rebuilding phase, it's not just Barnes and Quickley that he's excited about. Of course, the team also acquired R.J. Barrett from the New York Knicks in the trade deadline deal centered around OG Anunoby.

With that trade, the Raptors officially began their full-on rebuild after dealing their All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers as well for mainly draft capital in return. As the team let go of two core pieces that contributed to the Raptors' 2019 NBA championship run, they received their hopeful title-winning core of the future.

Scottie Barnes + Immanuel Quickley Stats - 2023-24 Category S. Barnes I. Quickley PTS 19.9 17.0 EFG% 52.8% 53.0% OBPM 2.9 1.9 TS% 56.6% 57.7%

In his time in Toronto to this point, Scottie Barnes has proven himself to be one of the most impactful players at 22 years old or younger in the entire league, as he's already become an All-Star in just his third season after winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2022. For Quickley, he's shown that if given the opportunity, he can run an NBA offense while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range while doing so. Quickley's 18.6 points in 38 games for Toronto post-trade surely gives Ujiri hope that the tandem can develop further into one of the best in the Eastern Conference.