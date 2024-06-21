Highlights The Toronto Raptors find themselves in full rebuild mode after finishing 12th in the East.

President Masai Ujiri has promised a bright future for the team.

Toronto lacks top draft picks due to a less-than-ideal trade, and therefore must start from scratch.

Every NBA season sees certain teams emerge as dominant title contenders, while others finish towards the middle of the pack. And in some cases, teams bottom out, finishing the season as uncompetitive and leaving no choice but to move on from the season they just concluded, and look to the future.

The 2023-24 season saw the Toronto Raptors fall into the latter category. Just five years removed from their sole 2019 title, the Raptors finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-57, and officially pulled the plug on their core when they traded Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby this season.

It became clear that the Raptors would be engaging in full rebuild mode. But now, team president Masai Ujiri has ensured the fanbase that, according to him, the future will be bright.

Big Promises From Ujiri

The Raptors president ensured that the team will “win again”

The Raptors are not currently in an ideal position after selling their soul to win the 2019 title. That brought the team, and country of Canada, its first ever NBA championship, but it came at the expense of the future. Now, Ujiri has ensured that good times will come shortly.

“When I came here they said, what's that crazy African talking about, right? Yes, when I said we will win in Toronto everybody was like, what's he talking about? Yes, I remember. I want your side, I want your roots. Yes, and I'm saying it again, Africa. Yes, we will rebuild and we will win again in Toronto.”

Ujiri was raised in Nigeria, where his basketball skills brought him to become a youth coach in that country. That eventually evolved into scouting roles with various NBA teams, and in 2013, Ujiri became the president of basketball operations for the Toronto Raptors.

Starting From Scratch

Raptors are not in an ideal position following their bad Draft Lottery luck

Ujiri’s promises sound pleasant on paper, but they will take a lot to execute. The Raptors are in less than an ideal position at the moment, as they finished towards the bottom of the league this past season and for naught, as they do not even possess their draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

That’s because they ran into a string of bad luck regarding the NBA Draft Lottery. They actually won the eighth overall pick, but due to a clause in the Jakob Poeltl trade in 2023, they were forced to defer their pick to the San Antonio Spurs if it ended up being outside of the top six.

That is exactly what happened, and the Raptors were therefore forced to hand over their draft pick to the Spurs. Toronto lacks any draft picks in this year’s draft and will have to start rebuilding from scratch, something that Ujiri has promised. Only time will tell, however, whether or not that happens.