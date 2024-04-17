Highlights Despite a rocky season, the Raptors under Darko Rajaković stayed united and hopeful for the future, emphasizing togetherness and optimism.

Rajaković's focus on personal relationships and team bonding rebuilt the fractured culture of the team, promoting teamwork and support.

The coaching staff, led by Rajaković, have plans to individually develop players over the summer, aiming for improvement and team chemistry.

The life of a first year head coach is incredibly hectic, according to Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković.

As the young coach sat atop the podium on Tuesday morning, his last media obligation of his first season as an NBA head coach, his positivity was visible. Which is surprising in itself, given the year his Raptors endured. A record of 25-57, a full rebuild, and a plethora of injuries throughout the season, causing the team to miss the Play-In Tournament all together.

"That optimism comes from us having very good situation with very young core. We have players that like each other. We have players that are very talented that have a bright future. Players that are really ambitious and want to put a lot of work in."

Yet, despite the hardship, Rajaković says that he is most proud of the way the team stayed together all season. That despite every card the team was dealt, they never pointed fingers or let anger take over.

His players also have absolutely glowing reviews about him, praising the person he is off the court as much as they appreciate his IQ and attention to detail as a basketball coach.

It's impressive, that a rookie coach could be handed the mess that was the Raptors team after last season, and in just one year, change the attitude of the roster, the media, and the fans themselves. As much as the season record does not reflect it, this team is visibly in a different place than it was at the end of the 2022-23 season.

That can (in part) be attributed to Rajaković.

Coming Out With a Plan for the Future

Rajaković was hired in June 2023 after serving as an assistant coach for the Grizzlies

One year ago, as Raptors exit interviews were conducted and the team parted ways with head coach Nick Nurse, the tension was palpable. From the players, to Nurse, to Masai Ujiri saying that the team's culture was missing, everything about this team felt disjointed.

While part of that was the team's denial about the fact that they were heading into a full rebuild, a lot of it was that there was just a general lack of connection between the players, the coach, and the community.

A few months later, the team announced the hire of Rajaković, who came with glowing reviews from previous players and a literal college degree in basketball. He was handed a disjointed roster, several players with one foot out the door, and a young superstar on the precipice of being a leader.

"I'm going to continue encouraging players to speak up and to be good leaders. A leader is not necessarily the best player on the team. You can lead whatever role you have on a team. I'm really trying to help guys to feel comfortable in their own skin." – Darko Rajaković

Record aside, everything else about Rajaković's performance in his first year seems to be a success. You think about all of the things this team dealt with this season: trades, an NBA investigation leading to a young player being banned from the NBA, injuries, personal tragedy, and more.

None of this was in the control of Rajaković, and despite it all, he and his players came out of the season with hope for what lays ahead. This team, for the first time in years, has a plan for the future. That in itself is solace for fans.

Getting the Raptors Culture Back

Rajaković is praised for being a support system

Maybe his biggest achievement of the season is bringing "vibes" back into Toronto Raptors basketball. Sure, the team is not winning, but they also look like they like each other — that's improvement.

Rajaković places extreme importance on building personal relationships in a team. Between himself and each teammate, and between the teammates himself. He tries simultaneously to make sure he has a relationship with each player while also facilitating opportunities for his team to bond with each other.

"It's so easy to look at NBA players and to judge that everything is connected to their lives, that everything is easy because what everybody sees. All of them, they're much more than just basketball players. They have families, they have interests, they have confidence, they have lack of confidence, they're dealing with stuff that you and I and everybody else is dealing with in our lives. I think it's very important to acknowledge that and for them to know that I stand behind them, that this organization stands behind them, I think it gives them extra motivation to give back, to be the best they can be on the court for us and for themselves." – Darko Rajaković

In turn, he believes that this instills confidence in each team member. When they feel supported and known by their coaches and team, they have the confidence to get out on the court and try their best. Even if they fail a bit (as a young team will), they know their coach as their back, they know they have the go ahead to try again.

This is especially true given he is dealing with a young group of players. They know they have a lot to improve on, and they are all committed to putting in the work to get there together. They want to succeed together.

"I think a very important thing is to get those guys comfortable with each other. I'm trying to create opportunities for them, aside from showing up in the locker room and being together on the court, that they will have a chance to connect. Is that a team dinner? Is that going for a bike ride? I think those environments allow them to be more of themselves, to express themselves more as not just teammates and basketball players, but to get to know each other on a personal level. That's how trust on the court is built as well." — Darko Rajaković

This genuine comradery is what has made this season feel salvageable. The fact that, going forward, you know you have a group of kids who just like to play together, and want to win together. That their coach genuinely wants them to succeed, not because he is being paid to have them succeed, but because he believes in each of them as human beings.

That's how Rajaković has repaired this team's culture.

Getting to Work This Summer

The coaching staff will travel around to work with players this season

The Raptors coaching staff and team will now get three weeks off before getting back to work.

Rajaković explained to the media how he has planned with the players to meet them where they are in the off season to work, as well as planning opportunities that they can all come together to train. He also explained the individualized plans his team has created for the players to maximize their growth over the summer.

"My goal is to develop our guys, not just over the summer, but full next season, in the future, to become really, really hard to handle in one-on-one situations."

He mentioned players going to play in the Olympics will have a different schedule, and that the team will be there to support them as they prepare to head to France.

The idea is for them to work on the individual skills they each need to improve on before coming back together to put it all together, build team chemistry, and more.

"It was an amazing opportunity to learn, to see how people react in those situations, to see how everybody is resilient through that process and how everybody came together. The big reason why everybody is sharing this optimism is that we stick together with each other and we have a clear path what we want to do in the future."

The goal? Improvement. In their record from this season, in their skills and in their chemistry.

As for Darko, he's going to get a bit of sleep, and then it's back to work.