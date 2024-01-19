Highlights The Raptors are building a young core and may trade their veterans for future assets like draft picks or young players.

Dennis Schröder, Gary Trent Jr., and Bruce Brown are attracting interest from contenders due to their versatility and playoff experience.

Toronto is looking to secure assets to jump-start their rebuild and open up their roster for the post-Siakam era.

The Toronto Raptors might just be getting started as they take the NBA by storm before the trade deadline. After trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks and Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, the Raptors are building a young core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.

Adding young talent or draft picks from contenders might still be on the table, as Toronto is "receiving interest" about the availability of Dennis Schröder, Gary Trent Jr., and Bruce Brown, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Bruce Brown, Gary Trent, Dennis Schröder; keeping an eye on veteran players that have value on the open market. There's gonna be significant interest in Bruce Brown; if they want to trade him now, there will be no shortage of suitors."

All three players are attractive for contenders

Each can start or come off the bench

Trent Jr. is a free agent after this season, so a team looking to add cap space could flip salary filler or young talent to Toronto in exchange for Trent Jr. While there is no guarantee that Trent Jr. will be a long-term piece for a team moving forward, his two-way impact could get a disappointing team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors over the hump and ready to make a deep playoff run, all for the low price of a future draft pick or a young player.

With championship windows in California closing, Schröder and Brown can also be ideal pieces. Schröder has proven that he can be a serviceable point guard when needed, and an excellent leader off the bench.

If a team out west wants some insurance in the backcourt, Schröder is the guy to do it. He is under contract through next season, so he wouldn't require a massive commitment, and his 68 career playoff games make the veteran guard an attractive prospect.

Current contracts of Schröder, Brown, and Trent Jr. 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 Dennis Schröder $12,405,000 $13,025,250 Free agent Bruce Brown $22,000,000 $23,000,000 (team option) Free agent Gary Trent Jr. $18,560,000 Free agent Free agent

Finally, Bruce Brown is an NBA champion. That's usually a pretty convincing selling point, but his bench spark for the Denver Nuggets last season was not ignored. He has the playoff experience that contenders look for, and he can guide a bench unit.

What does the return look like?

Toronto building future around Scottie Barnes

It's very clear that each player would bring value to a team looking to add wins this season. Making a playoff run this season is not in the cards for Toronto, whose core of Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley are all under 25 years old.

"Toronto is all in on Scottie Barnes. He is their franchise cornerstone, he's their max-contract guy, he's what everything will be built around moving forward." – Shams Charania

The Raptors are able to sit back and wait until the best offer comes along, but what would that look like? Multiple picks per player is definitely a stretch, but a moderately protected first-round pick in an upcoming draft is not far-fetched. Or a young player with a high ceiling who is stuck on the bench, like Moses Moody, could be an enticing offer.

Scottie Barnes - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Stats Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 112.6 115.0 Defensive rating 115.7 110.5 Net Rating -3.1 4.5 Field goal % 47.7 49.8 Assist % 68.3 68.3

The Raptors are just looking to see what they have, so taking risks by giving up veterans on expiring contracts is an excellent way to open up the roster while adding future talent.

Hoarding as many picks as possible and cashing in is a great way to propel a rebuild, and securing a few assets for role players while their value is higher than ever is an excellent way to jump-start Toronto basketball in the post-Siakam era.