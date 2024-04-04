Highlights The Toronto Raptors facing a historic losing streak with 15 consecutive losses, the longest since 1997-1998.

Injuries and goal misalignment contributed to the Raptors' poor performance against the Timberwolves.

The Raptors look forward to the draft lottery, embracing a rebuilding season with the potential to secure a good seed.

You can sugarcoat it, try to spin it, or you can just accept reality -- this Toronto Raptors season has been... not great. Like any team during a rebuild, there are growing pains, and Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was a low point.

The Raptors came into the game with 14 straight losses under their belt, an ever-growing injury list, and a starting lineup that included a kid in his NBA debut.

The Timberwolves came into the game on a mission to secure the top seed in the Western Conference. These teams are not on the same wavelength, and it showed.

What resulted was Minnesota handing Toronto their worst loss in franchise history. There's no way to spin that knowledge into something else. The Raptors lost 133-85, by 48 points.

"First quarter, we were competitive. We did a good job of preventing them to get out in transition and run. We made them a half-court team and they scored 23 points. We had a lot of fight there. I thought that as the game was wearing on of us, we were getting more and more tired and we just started turning the ball over." - Darko Rajaković

So, how did we get here?

A Predictable Result in the Twin Cities

How did the Raptors lose by 48?

A mix of different circumstances led to this historic loss. First, as mentioned above, the teams had two different goals going into this game. The Raptors are essentially trying to lose their way to their top-six pick in the upcoming draft and avoid losing it to the San Antonio Spurs if it ends up landing 7th or later.

The Timberwolves are trying to establish playoff seeding and potentially make the Western Conference Final. These teams are in different solar systems.

"It's tough. We want to be competitive. We want to do our best. It was a really rough night all over. We were down to only 8 available players to play this game tonight. We got to turn the page and focus on tomorrow." - Darko Rajaković

Minnesota was also healthy for the most part, only missing Mike Conley (rest), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), and Jaylen Clark (Achilles). The Raptors were missing Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Chris Boucher, Kelly Olynyk, Gary Trent Jr., DJ Carton, Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, and Jontay Porter.

That left Toronto with eight available players: Immanuel Quickley, Garrett Temple, Gradey Dick, Jalen McDaniels, Malik Williams, Mo Gueye, Jordan Nwora, and Javon Freeman-Liberty.

Those eight players then had to play against the now-top team in the west... what did you expect?

No Raptor scored above 16 points in the game. Anthony Edwards himself scored 28 points, Naz Reid had 20+, and four other players were in double digits.

It ended in a 48-point deficit for the Raptors, surely a "welcome to the NBA" moment for Malik Williams, as it was his NBA debut.

Rest, spasms, and surgery recovery all add to Toronto's injury report

If that injury list from above seems a little rough, it's because it is.

Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl are recovering from hand surgery. They have both started light on-court work, but aren't doing any full-contact practice. RJ Barrett made his official return Tuesday night against the LA Lakers but was rested in Minnesota to avoid aggravating his knee.

Bruce Brown also had a sore knee, and Chris Boucher is out indefinitely with his own knee injury. DJ Carton has a sprained ankle, and Ochai Agbaji hurt his hip in a game last week.

Gary Trent Jr was having back spasms in Minnesota, while Kelly Olynyk was held out to rest. Jontay Porter is still away from the team as he is being investigated by the NBA for allegedly messing with his own prop bets.

Trent. Jr., Olynyk, Barrett, and Brown will likely return for the Raptors next game, or at least soon. The rest are likely out for the remainder of the Raptors season, which ends in less than two weeks.

The Losing Streak Continues

The Raptors could possibly snap the streak on Sunday against Washington

After the Minnesota game, the Raptors losing streak sits at 15 games. It's the longest streak since the 1997-1998 season, where the Raptors lost 17 games in a row.

"We got to continue working.We got to continue pounding. It's not the number of times you fall down. It's the number of times that you stand up and continue fighting. It is what it is right now, but it's every day's new opportunity to stand up and keep fighting." - Darko Rajaković

Toronto's next game is on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. If they lose that and get to 16 straight losses, they have the potential to tie the longest streak in franchise history on Sunday. That game is against the Washington Wizards though, maybe one of the few teams in the league the Raptors have a shot at winning against.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with this streak as we head into the weekend and next week.

The silver lining to all of this is that the Raptors have basically locked in the sixth-best draft lottery odds, a solid few games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies in seventh place. Even if they win one or two games before the season is over, Memphis will likely not be able to catch up. So, there's that.