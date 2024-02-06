Highlights Gradey Dick, the rookie for the Toronto Raptors, is starting to show promise in his game with a career-high 22 points.

The Raptors were patient with Dick's development, emphasizing his long-term health and career.

Dick's recent performance and learning opportunities indicate a bright future for him as the team focuses on rebuilding.

The Toronto Raptors are banking on developmental wins these days, especially when it comes to their youngest players. One developmental journey that is starting to take shape is Gradey Dick's game.

Toronto drafted Gradey Dick 13th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, but a slow start to his rookie campaign had some naysayers skeptical that he could translate his skill to the NBA level.

That skepticism never made its way into the Raptors' locker room though, and the team doubled down on the rookie's development.

Now, as the team heads into the final two months of the season after rebuilding most of their roster, it seems like now is the time for Dick to get some real NBA minutes and start honing the skills he's learned this year.

He scored a career-high 22 points in the Raptors' Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans and was the best performer for Toronto despite a 38-point loss. With more minutes, Gradey Dick could quickly turn into a sharp-shooting wing in this league.

"[Gradey] was able to get on the spot, on the floor, to get open shots. He was able to get a couple of really good cuts. I thought there were a couple of opportunities more for him to do that. He did a good job today on the offensive end, but as a whole team, he needs to do better on the defensive end and rebounding."-Darko Rajaković

Shooter in college

Gradey Dick averaged 14.1 points per game in one season at Kansas

Heading into the 2023 Draft, the Raptors desperately needed a shooter. At the time, there was still some belief that Fred VanVleet would re-sign with the team, and a sharp-shooting guard/wing became the target.

Enter Gradey Dick, the kid from Wichita who had played one season with his home state school, Kansas. In one NCAA season, Dick shot 40.3 percent from three-point range and 44.2 percent from the field. His 6-8 stature made him a tough defensive match-up.

Gradey Dick Statistics, Kansas University Stat 2022-23 NCAA Season PPG 14.1 REB 5.1 AST 1.7 FG% 44.2% 3PT% 40.3%

He made the Big-12 All-Freshman team and the All-Big 12 Second Team. In his senior year of high school, he won Gatorade National Player of the Year and was a McDonald's All-American.

All of that in mind, the Raptors picked Gradey Dick 13th overall in the 2023 draft.

Welcome to the NBA

Dick is currently averaging 4.7 points per game in his rookie season

Like many lottery picks in the NBA, Dick entered the scene in Toronto to a team that was on the brink of a full rebuild. Unlike a lot of teams in a rebuild though, Toronto did not seem fully convinced that was where they were headed to start the season.

Dick immediately captured the hearts of fans with his personality and charisma. Surely everyone remembers his show-stopping draft night outfit. His jerseys flew off shelves-his #1 became a staple of frat houses everywhere-and he became a mainstay on social media. Yet, his first few on-court appearances did not spark the same level of excitement from fans.

Add on a rookie head coach, a completely new system of play, and an unclear vision of what his role would be -- it's not too surprising that Dick's first few months as an NBA player were up and down.

Ultimately, he was sent down to the G-League Raptors 905 to get some valuable minutes and work on his shooting. In four games played with the Raptors 905 over a few trips down to Mississauga, he averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 43.6 percent from the field.

Darko Rajaković also mentioned that the team had pulled him from playing for a lot of January to complete a specialized program to work on his body and build strength, which will ultimately help him keep up with players in the NBA.

The team continued to emphasize patience with Dick, as they "were not cutting corners" in his development. They didn't want to rush him and wanted to make sure they were being intentional with his development, keeping his long-term health and career in mind.

Gradey Dick Stats Season Games Points Assists Rebounds 3pt% FG% Freshman Year - Kansas 36 14.1 1.7 5.1 40.3 44.2 NBA G-League 4 15.5 2.8 4.5 26.9 43.6 NBA Rookie Season 29 4.7 1.2 1.8 30.3 36.2

Dick's Time to Shine

Dick scored a career-high 22 points against New Orleans

The G-League program was complete, and the Raptors' trades left the team solidified in their rebuilding era. Dick was called back up to the NBA, and he's scored 10+ points in three games since January 20th, shooting 50 percent or higher from three in those games,

He's also had a ton of learning opportunities as well. In the Raptors's game against the LA Clippers, Gradey played more than 20 minutes for the first time in 2024. Though he was tossed around a little bit by some more experienced players, he continued to get back up and try again each time. Rajaković and the team's vets were in his ear with encouragement and words of wisdom.

In Toronto's game against Atlanta, Gradey scored 15 points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field. Then, against New Orleans, he scored those 22 points on 4-for-8 shooting from three.

"I'm just taking what the defense was giving me....It's just one of those things where the offense is going and we're moving the ball and not really letting it stick. That just helps me and helps our team."-Gradey Dick

Half an NBA season surely is not enough time to decide if a player is a bust or not, but even so, Gradey Dick's journey is looking bright at the moment.

He landed in an organization that will develop him at his own pace and now has the time to focus on his long-term growth, as they now look to develop and rebuild.