Even with the departure of Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet, the Toronto Raptors remain one of the Eastern Conference teams that can end up surprising everyone during the 2023-24 season.

Of course, things won’t be easy for the new-look Raptors, and new head coach Darko Rajaković is faced with the tough task of managing his rotation and maximizing the talent he has at his disposal. Can he help former Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes take his game to the next level? How will he utilize FIBA World Cup MVP Dennis Schröder?

It will definitely be an interesting year for the Raptors. With that being said, we went on and assessed the current Toronto roster and ranked each member of the team based on their projected impact in 2023-24.

NBA statistics – Toronto Raptors record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .707 113.1 107.1 Won Finals 2019-20 .736 111.1 105.0 Lost Eastern Conference semi-finals 2020-21 .375 112.0 112.5 N/A 2021-22 .585 112.9 110.5 Lost Eastern Conference first-round 2022-23 .500 115.5 114.0 N/A All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

13 Mouhamadou Gueye, Gradey Dick

As is the case with most NBA teams, a lot of rookies don’t get much time on the court when they enter the league, as the priority goes to a squad’s veterans. This will most likely happen to Mouhamadou Gueye and Gradey Dick, Toronto’s latest crop of rookies for the 2023-24 season.

As it stands, these two will either see more action playing for the Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League team, or be called to action if an active player gets injured. Either way, these guys won’t have much of an impact on the squad this season.

Dick will probably have a chance to feature more for the Raptors, but fans shouldn’t expect much from the rookie.

12 Malachi Flynn, Christian Koloko, Garrett Temple

Similar to the three guys mentioned above, Malachi Flynn, Christian Koloko and Garrett Temple are expected to play more during garbage time or when one of the team’s primary players gets taken by an injury or emergency.

Their upside, though, is they have more experience playing in the NBA, giving them an edge over the rookies.

11 Otto Porter Jr.

In the event Otto Porter Jr. heals from his foot injury in time to start the season, the same one that ended his season early in 2022-23, the 10-year veteran brings his championship experience to the Raptors. The former Golden State Warriors forward has career averages of 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

If healthy, Porter can shore up the reserve unit by working hard on both ends of the court. It remains to be seen whether he can make it to training camp, or even the first month of NBA action for Toronto.

10 Thaddeus Young

With 16 years of experience in the NBA, Thaddeus Young brings a wealth of experience to the table, especially for Toronto’s reserve unit. He can use his career averages of 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals to provide interior defense and a quick surge of offense whenever the Raptors’ starters are on the bench.

9 Jalen McDaniels

If Porter doesn’t heal on time or Young’s age gets the better of him, the Raptors can count on Jalen McDaniels to step up to the plate. His 6-foot-9 frame allows the forward to defend the opposing team’s front court while setting up screens or grabbing rebounds on the other end.

With him on the roster, there are bound to be more opportunities for the team’s primary scorers to focus on what they do best to get that win.

8 Chris Boucher

Another forward that can see action from the bench is Chris Boucher, Like McDaniels, Porter, and Young before him, the six-year veteran stands at 6-foot-9, giving him enough size to defend multiple positions. And with a career 1.2 offensive box score, the Raptors can count on him to get buckets for the team at certain points when Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, or Scottie Barnes take a breather.

7 Precious Achiuwa

Although Precious Achiuwa stands just as tall as most forwards in the team at 6-foot-8, he runs as the Raptors’ backup center. Thanks to a massive build and the ability to keep up with bigger men than he is, the former Miami Heat pick can carry the load whenever Jakob Poeltl takes a seat.

Achiuwa’s presence on the court gives the Raptors a good source of rebounds, a screener for the guards, and a viable option to attack the rim whenever possible. Add a high motor to the mix, and you’ve got an able reserve who can hold down the fort during the grueling regular season.

6 Jakob Poeltl

Speaking of Poeltl, the Raptors have a better chance of competing against powerhouses in the Eastern Conference with the center on the team. In the 25 games he played with Toronto after being traded by the San Antonio Spurs, the Austrian big man averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

That kind of production is a boon for the Raptors as they aim to finish as one of the top teams in the East. With Poeltl manning the center spot for Toronto, the team will have a defensive anchor and a viable offensive option below the rim.

5 Gary Trent Jr.

In times when Toronto needs a quick surge of offense, the team can count on Gary Trent Jr. to fulfill that need. His career production of 14.4 points on 38% shooting from the three-point line, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game is ideal to elevate the team’s offense from the bench. With him leading the reserve unit, Toronto can maintain its offensive intensity all throughout the game.

4 Dennis Schröder

Even with VanVleet signing with the Houston Rockets during the offseason, Toronto’s backcourt is still in good hands thanks to Dennis Schröder. The most recent FIBA World Cup MVP has averaged 14 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists during his 10-year stint in the NBA so far.

His experience will come in handy when he runs the team’s offense, as well as generating shots on his own. And with several defensive-minded forwards with insane wingspans covering his defensive weaknesses, it’s not hard to imagine Schröder going off on a nightly basis.

3 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes holds a lot of upside for Toronto, especially since he has just two years of experience playing in the NBA. Throughout that time, the former Rookie of the Year averaged 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

With imposing defense as his main calling card and an improving offense making him more valuable, it isn’t hard to imagine how vital Barnes is to the Raptors’ postseason plans. But for that to happen, the incoming third-year forward has to take the leap and become a better player for Toronto.

2 O.G. Anunoby

While some people expected Barnes or Schröder to rank higher than O.G. Anunoby, the latter’s numbers show otherwise. Just last season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 16.8 points on 38% shooting from three, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and a league-leading 1.9 steals per game.

Thanks to the pesky defense he uses on multiple positions, Anunoby has established himself as a vital piece of Toronto’s rotation. Add his improved offense to the mix, and the Raptors’ chances of making a deep postseason run just got better.

1 Pascal Siakam

The Raptor who brings the most to the table is no other than Pascal Siakam. With seven seasons under his belt, two All-Star selections, two instances of being named to an All-NBA team, and a Most Improved Player award back in 2019, there’s a lot Spicy P offers to Toronto.

For starters, he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists last season. It’s not hard to imagine that with VanVleet now gone, Siakam will be the central figure in the Raptors’ offense. His defense is no slouch either, making him an elite two-way player that elevates Toronto to a playoff squad. This makes him the most crucial piece that offers the most impact.

Pascal Siakam - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 30.6 Points 17.0 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 6.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

With the 2023-24 season about to get underway, all eyes will be on Siakam, Schröder, Anunoby, and the others on whether they can return the Raptors to championship form or not. Keep your eyes peeled as this team has the potential to surprise everyone in the Eastern Conference.

