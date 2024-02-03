Highlights Scottie Barnes was snubbed from the NBA All-Star Game roster, but there's still a chance he could be selected as an injury replacement.

Barnes continues to impress with his performance on the court, showcasing his skills and hustle.

The Toronto Raptors have built their team and made moves with Barnes as the centerpiece, focusing on his development and surrounding him with young players.

The NBA announced the list of reserve players for the upcoming All-Star Game in Indiana, but one name in particular did not make it onto the roster: Scottie Barnes. While the Toronto Raptors surely have faith in their young star, it seems the message hasn't made it completely around the league yet.

The NBA All-Stars are announced in two rounds. First came the starters, who were chosen by the fan, media and player votes. After that, the reserves are chosen by the head coaches' vote. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players, but they still often take things like team record or seniority into account when making their picks.

The lack of team success and the overall focus on scoring this season seem to be some key reasons why Barnes was snubbed. He still has a bit of a chance to get into his first All-Star Game, as there are a few injured players in the Eastern Conference and replacements will need to be chosen.

Scottie Barnes – Year-to-Year Progression 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 15.3 15.3 20.3 RPG 7.5 6.6 8.1 APG 3.5 4.8 5.7 FG% 49.2 45.6 47.9 3PT% 30.1 28.1 36.0 PIE 10.9 10.3 13.2

Injury replacements are hand-picked by the Commissioner of the NBA, and Barnes could end up being selected that way.

Barnes is playing at an All-Star level

One of two Raptors to score 20+ points against Houston

Friday night was the first time the Raptors played after the All-Star selections were revealed. While the team lost big to the Houston Rockets, 135-106, Barnes played with a chip on his shoulder and was the silver lining of the night for Toronto.

I wish I knew the explanation for it. Yesterday probably was our best practice of the season, and based on that, I really hoped that today we were going to go out there and really compete, but we were flat at the start of the game, and it just carried on." - Darko Rajaković

He scored 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the game, but it wasn't just his stat line that was impressive. On a Raptors squad that basically ran out of steam once the Rockets gained a 20-point lead, Barnes continued to hustle.

He continued to find his spots, shooting 58.8 percent from the field and adding a steal to his stat line as well. But his impressive performance didn't just come from box score stats. He managed to set screens, deflect the ball, and managed to keep players like Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green at bay.

Scottie Barnes – Defensive Matchups vs. Houston Rockets Minutes Matched Up FGA FG% Amen Thompson 1:02 2 100.0 Cam Whitmore 1:39 4 100.0 Alperen Sengun 0:47 5 60.0 Jabari Smith Jr. 4:43 6 50.0 Dillon Brooks 1:11 3 33.3 Jalen Green 0:45 3 33.3

Perhaps his performance comes from the confidence that he most definitely will not be traded ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, while most of his teammates cannot say the same. Either way, he was playing to prove a point on Friday night.

"Hopefully this film from tonight is gonna be a really good film for us to study and to learn from, and hopefully next game is gonna be much better." - Darko Rajaković

Barnes is unquestionably the centerpiece of the franchise

Stats over last 6 games: 19.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 43.6 FG%

Barnes' boost in confidence this season could also come from the fact that his organization has gone all-in on the 22-year-old. Every decision the Raptors have made this season, through multiple trades and a whole slew of roster changes, has been with Barnes in mind. Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster are carefully selecting the roster pieces surrounding him based on complementary fits, shooting skills, and age.

Toronto has gone extremely young as a result, with people even speculating if 27-year-old Bruce Brown, whom they acquired in the Pascal Siakam trade, is too old to fit into this young core that currently consists of Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

Coincidentally, those three names — arguably the Raptors' best performers in 2024 — are all "safe" from trade talks this week. The Raptors are doing anything they can to boost the confidence of their new trio of starters.

Barnes' All-Star status isn't fully decided just yet

He could still make it to the NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement

The NBA is fully into the second half of its 82-game season, which means injuries are more bound to happen now than ever. The Eastern Conference has seen its fair share of injuries, including among the current selected All-Stars. Joel Embiid, for one, will most likely not be able to play in the All-Star game after being voted in as a starter.

It was announced earlier this week that Embiid is going through a knee injury, possibly to his meniscus, and it's unknown how long he will be out. Barnes certainly makes a case for All-Star selection but will have to compete with players like Trae Young, Derrick White, and former Raptor Siakam.

There's still a lot of time between now and the All-Star break, so don't expect a reveal any time soon, but Barnes should have a real chance of making his first All-Star appearance since entering the league in 2021.

For now, Barnes and the Raptors continue on their road trip. They'll make a stop in Oklahoma City this Sunday to face another All-Star Starter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.