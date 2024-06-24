Highlights Scottie Barnes is the face of the Toronto Raptors, and is set to become the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The team must build around Barnes, focusing on the upcoming NBA Draft and free agency period to complement his talents.

Despite a lack of draft capital, Toronto has surrounded Barnes with talent and aims to compete with a competitive roster in the future.

Scottie Barnes is the face of the Toronto Raptors. After the team decided to move on from stars Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby last season, trading them away to their new teams, it was clear that Barnes was the guy in Toronto.

The goal for the Raptors moving forward is to build around Barnes. The team will attempt to do just that with the upcoming NBA Draft and free agency period, allowing for Toronto to pick up pieces that fit well with the rising star.

Before that transpires, the team took care of Barnes' future with the Raptors. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Barnes is set to become the highest paid player in Raptors history.

Barnes was a first-time all-star this past season for the Raptors. His fourth season in the league will offer him his first opportunity to be the unquestioned leading man for the Raptors.

Building Around Barnes

Toronto should be active, yet patient with the team it surrounds Scottie with

Masai Ujiri and the organization clearly believe in Barnes as the figurehead of this team moving forward. This recent commitment is certainly a reflection of that. The next step for the Raptors will be surrounding Barnes with a team he can compete with.

Raptors' 2024 NBA Draft Picks Round Selection 1 19 2 31

The team is light on draft capital for Wednesday's NBA Draft after falling out of the top six in this year's draft lottery. The pick was officially dealt to the San Antonio Spurs as a part of the Jakob Poeltl trade.

This leaves Toronto in somewhat of an unfavorable position moving forward. They are a young, rebuilding team with no lottery pick. Perhaps some package around Bruce Brown will help them jump up to a higher position.

The team has already done a good job surrounding Barnes with talent after acquiring players like Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Gradey Dick. This year's free agency period should allow the team some cap space to lure in potential targets. The top priority will likely be retaining the services of Quickley, who is set to hit restricted free agency.

Ujiri has often shown himself as someone who enjoys fielding a competitive roster, capable of at least fighting for a Play-In spot. It is unclear whether he is willing to change his stripes regarding the offseason approach.

There has to be at least some intrigue about the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft though. The class projects to be one of the most talented group of prospects that the league has seen in a fair while. Names like Cooper Flagg, Airious Bailey, Nolan Traore, Dylan Harper, and other talented young players could all be legitimate game-changers.

The best approach for Toronto to give Barnes a running mate worthy of his talents might involve enduring a bit more hardship in the immediate future in order to prosper in the long term.