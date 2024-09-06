Key Takeaways Scottie Barnes could earn his second All-Star selection and be in the running for the Most Improved Player award in the upcoming season.

Barnes is now the face of the Toronto Raptors franchise.

Barnes has a chance to excel as the undisputed No.1 option in Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors are officially Scottie Barnes ' team. With Pascal Siakam , Fred VanVleet , and OG Anunoby no longer in the picture, the Raptors have ushered in a new era with Barnes as the undisputed face of the franchise.

With that, Barnes has every chance to showcase his true potential as a No. 1 option. The 23-year-old had a breakout 2023-24 season, where he earned his first All-Star nod. That accomplishment marked the next step in Barnes' progression as a player.

Will the Raptors star be able to add more hardware to his trophy case this upcoming campaign? Let's make the case for which NBA award Scottie Barnes can win this 2024-25 season.

Scottie Barnes Evolved Into the Raptors' Franchise Star

How Barnes developed over the years for Toronto

Masai Ujiri sent shockwaves through the 2021 NBA Draft when he selected Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick. Not a lot of fans, including Raptors loyalists, were optimistic about the selection. The Florida State standout entered the NBA with some glaring weaknesses, especially with his offense.

Barnes quickly proved his naysayers wrong and did it in emphatic fashion by winning the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year award, beating out No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and No. 3 pick Evan Mobley .

Following his impressive debut campaign, there was a lot of optimism for the 6-foot-7 forward heading into his sophomore year. However, he didn't have the breakout year that many Raptors fans were expecting from him. His numbers remained stagnant, while his efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, took a slide.

Scottie Barnes Career Stats Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 15.3 15.3 19.9 RPG 7.5 6.6 8.2 APG 3.5 4.8 6.1 FG% 49.2% 45.6% 47.5% 3P% 30.1% 28.1% 34.1%

Fastforward to the 2023-24 season, Barnes quickly regained the trust of Toronto fans back. He had a breakout third season, earning his first All-Star selection — another milestone in his career.

With Fred VanVleet departing in the previous summer, Barnes thrived as one of the team's primary ballhandlers. He showed tremendous growth as a playmaker this past season. He showcased his ability to put the ball on the floor as a creator, not just for his teammates, but for himself as well. His shooting also improved from his first two seasons in the NBA.

With that, Barnes earned the trust of Masai Ujiri to be the man that will lead this new era of Toronto basketball. The Raptors officially made that happen by rewarding the 23-year-old with the largest payday in franchise history — a five-year maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $270 million.

Expectations for Scottie Barnes in 2024-25 NBA Season

Another All-Star campaign for the 23-year-old?

Unlike last season, there is no doubt this year that Barnes is the undisputed No. 1 guy in Toronto. The 6-foot-7 forward should see an increased workload as he heads into his first full season as the first option.

Barnes had a career-high in usage rate last season. Expect that number to increase this year.

Scottie Barnes Usage Rate Season Usage Rate 2021-22 19.0 2022-23 20.3 2024-24 24.8

With Barnes already making his first All-Star team last year, it's only sensible to expect him to be in the running again this upcoming season.

Of course, it goes without saying that he will need to sustain or improve his production and efficiency while helping the Raptors stay relatively competitive in the East to get another nod this year.

Toronto is sort of a wildcard in the East. They aren't expected to be among the top teams, but they have an intriguing young group that should hover around the Play-In picture all year long.

Making the All-Star team is extremely competitive, with just 12 slots to go around in each conference. Factor in the positions, and spots are all the more scarce for All-Star selections.

Should Barnes continue his upward trend while keeping Toronto afloat, there is a good chance he will earn his second All-Star appearance this upcoming campaign.

Can Scottie Barnes Win Most Improved Player of the Year?

Barnes is the undisputed No. 1 guy in Toronto

Apart from an All-Star campaign, Scottie Barnes could be in line to win the 2024-25 Most Improved Player award. San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is favored by most sportsbooks to win, but Barnes finds himself among the shortlist of preseason candidates.

Sophomores rarely win the MIP award. Seven players have done that and the most recent one came in 2006-07 when Monta Ellis won the trophy in his second NBA season.

Nonetheless, Wembanyama is a special talent. If he makes a legitimate jump into superstardom while leading the Spurs to a postseason berth, there's no reason for voters not to ride the Wemby wave.

Still, it would not be smart to count out a stud like Barnes from the race. Last season, the Raptors star was among a special group of players to average at least 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

The others included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Domantas Sabonis. Being in that company alone should speak volumes about Barnes' potential.

FanDuel has Barnes at +2500 to win MIP, while DraftKings pegs him at the No. 4 favorite at +1600.

For Barnes to win Most Improved Player, his numbers must see a considerable uptick from a production and efficiency standpoint. As the projected No. 1 option on offense, his scoring and assist averages should increase this year. Likewise, his three-point shooting, which was at 34.1 percent last year, must hover around above average levels — at around 37 to 38 percent.

Barnes had a strong December last season. In 13 games, he nearly averaged a double-double, with strong efficiency both overall and from three.

Scottie Barnes December 2023 Stats Category Stats PPG 23.8 RPG 9.9 APG 6.1 FG% 52.2% 3P% 40.2%

The Raptors, however, will need to be competitive for the entire year for Barnes to be a legitimate contender for the award. Toronto has surrounded Barnes with a promising group that could max out as a fringe postseason squad.

If Barnes can replicate those December stats in a full season and lead the Raptors to hover around the playoff picture, he should make a strong case for Most Improved Player.