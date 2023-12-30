Highlights Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors were eyeing December 30 as a deadline of sorts in extension talks.

Siakam seemingly wants a four-year extension, while the Raptors have previously offered a three-year extension.

The Indiana Pacers are one of multiple teams that hold interest in Siakam and/or Anunoby.

With each passing day, more and more stories about what the Toronto Raptors plan to do with standout forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby hit the hoops blogosphere.

That will continue to be the case, too, until the players are either moved, signed to extensions, allowed to join new teams in free agency this summer or some combination thereof.

For his part, Anunoby has a player option for the 2024-25 season; barring an over-the-top extension offer from Masai Ujiri and Co. or a trade netting Toronto a stack of assets, he's a sure bet to decline that option and hit the open market.

Given his multi-pronged skill set and young-ish age at 26, however, the club would almost certainly like to keep him as a core piece next to budding star Scottie Barnes.

Siakam's situation is somewhat different. He'll be 30 before the end of the season and he has no contract option to speak of. As such, the Raptors are hoping for clarity on a potential extension sooner rather than later, and Sportsnet's Michael Grange just reported that the two sides are coming up against a deadline of sorts:

"There have been framework-type conversations since the early days of the season, per league sources, and each side has eyed Dec. 30 as a potential impetus to reach decision."

Raptors, Siakam appear to have different ideas in extension talks

In final year of 4-year, $136-million deal

Up until June 30, Siakam will be eligible to sign an extension paying him up to $192 million over four years, and it would seem that his goal is to do just that. The Raptors apparently have something else in mind; wrote Grange:

"Given that no agreement has been reached, it seems safe to infer the Raptors' interests lie in something closer to the three-year extension that they offered at the beginning of the 2022-23 season that Siakam rejected."

The result of the current stalemate is that the aforementioned Dec. 30 deadline could come and go without any kind of resolution having been reached. Consequently, Siakam could end up simply playing out the final year of his contract and testing out the waters of unrestricted free agency this summer.

In the event of an extension agreement, Siakam will be untradeable for the first six months after the signing date. So, if Toronto can still get something done before the turn of the calendar, they'll not only have locked down one of the most important players in franchise history and a legitimate two-way standout, but also retained the ability to trade him right as the free-agent frenzy is tipping off next summer, should the need or desire to do so arise.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Offensive Rating 115.8 Defensive Rating 114.1 Net Rating 1.8 Usage 25.1 Player Impact Estimate 12.6

While a number of teams have been linked to the Raptors stars in recent months, Grange specifically noted that a certain Eastern Conference rival could make a play for one or both ahead of February's trade deadline or during the offseason:

"As for Anunoby? He remains a player teams are interested in, both as a trade target and potential free agent. The Indiana Pacers have interest in Siakam and Anunoby, per league sources, as an example."

Siakam continues to perform at an elite level

Stat line puts him in rarefied air

Through his first 30 appearances of 2023-24, Siakam is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and nearly one steal in 34.6 minutes per outing. Meanwhile, his field goal percentage of 50.7 is on pace to be his best personal mark since the Raptors' championship season of 2018-19.

That line places him in elite company in the Association at large. As of this writing, only six players are logging a 21-6-5 line while converting more than half of their shot attempts this season — Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Siakam.

As ever, his lack of floor-spacing ability has been a bugbear, but his effectiveness at the hoop and as a shooter in the mid-range have allowed him to maintain his lofty positioning in the Raptors' offensive hierarchy.

Pascal Siakam - From the Field 0-3 ft 76.2% 3-10 ft 50.0% 10-16 ft 46.3%