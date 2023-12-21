Highlights Scottie Barnes continues to shine with impressive stats and improved three-point shooting ability.

The Toronto Raptors welcomed the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets to town for the only time this season on Wednesday night, but couldn't pull off the upset, falling 113-104 at Scotiabank Arena. It was Kitchener, Ontario native Jamal Murray's first game in Canada since he won an NBA Championship with Denver last June.

The Raptors could not overcome the power of former two-time MVP Nikola Jokić and Murray, succumbing to Denver's dynamic duo despite attempting a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Jokić displayed his elite all-around game in the win, putting up 31 points, 15 rebounds and six assists while shooting 13-for-23 from the field. His partner in crime, Murray, poured in 20 points and six assists in front of his friends and family in the stands.

“It’s good to come here and try to put on a show in front of my friends and family.” – Jamal Murray

Can Scottie Barnes make the All-Star Game?

30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against Nuggets

Scottie Barnes has surely been having his best season yet. The 2022 Rookie of the Year winner has been dominating on the basketball court for the Raptors, averaging 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on the campaign.

Barnes' Rookie of the Year campaign was followed by a sort of stagnant sophomore year, where he maintained his skill but didn't necessarily make any leaps in his development — even regressing in a few ways. Now in his third season, he is showing the entire NBA that he is a superstar in the making.

Scottie Barnes - Season-by-Season Comparison PPG 3PT% FG% RPG APG BLK 2021-2022 15.3 30.1 49.2 7.5 3.5 0.7 2022-2023 15.3 28.1 45.6 6.6 4.8 0.8 2023-2024 20.3 38.8 48.8 9.2 5.8 1.3

Maybe the most impressive of all is his leap in three-point shooting ability this year, raising his three-point percentage by over ten percent from last season.

Yet, his impact goes much further than what we see on the stat sheet. Barnes has not only matured greatly in his three seasons as a pro, but is showing budding leadership qualities and new confidence.

For a kid that was already confident when he came into the league, this new confidence doesn't come from flashy tricks and fun celebrations, but from knowing he has the ability to change the course of games and doing it before our eyes.

His fourth quarter surges are becoming a personal trait of his, and his ability to turn it on in clutch situations has made an impact for the Raptors.

Barnes was back to his best on Wednesday, and despite the loss, was easily the best Raptor on the floor — a common trend this season. The 22-year-old scored a team-high 30 points while shooting 13-for-21 from the field, while also grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing five assists and registering a block.

“He was the one guy in the first half that had energy… our defense was not good. Against this type of team you have to have respect for them from the jump ball… our energy was not there.” – Darko Rajaković

So, can Scottie make it into the All-Star Game this year? The short answer: most likely not.

The long answer starts with the fact the fan voting only chooses the All-Star Starters. For the Eastern Conference, it's basically seen as a lock that Giannis Antetokuonmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard will get those spots.

All-Star reserves are chosen by the coaches in the NBA. Coaches have a tendency to not only pick players with seniority, but also reward guys on winning teams. Toronto's current spot at 10th in the Eastern Conference isn't going to help Barnes' case.

So that leaves Barnes on the list of players who could likely be next-man-up if there are any injuries on the All-Star rosters. Pascal Siakam was given one of those spots last year to make his second All-Star Game appearance.

The injury reserves are chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He just picks whoever he wants based on who he thinks deserves it, but Barnes is a likely recipient of that nod given how his season has turned out. He does not necessarily have the experience of some of the guys on that list, but he is flashy and talented — something the NBA would surely welcome for the All-Star Game.

The chances are pretty slim, but not impossible, for Scottie to get his first NBA All-Star nomination. Regardless of that, he is proving that if not this year, it will happen soon.

Time to make changes to the lineup

Starting five one of the worst in the leage

There has been ongoing concern with the Raptors starting lineup and questions on whether or not it's time to change it up.

Toronto has not won a first quarter in the month of December. In Wednesday's game against Denver, only two of the Raptors' five starters ended up scoring in double digits (Barnes with 30 points and Pascal Siakam with 18 points).

"We are talking about it. It's something that is there." – Darko Rajaković on making changes to the starting lineup

The Raptors' bench did contribute much either, however, with only two reserve players scoring over 10 points. Gary Trent Jr. had 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while Precious Achiuwa had 13 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Interestingly enough, this Raptors starting lineup of Dennis Schröder, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, and Jakob Poeltl nearly tops the NBA's rankings of lineups with the most minutes played together. Yet, this lineup is the only one on the list that has a negative net rating with -3.4.

It's time for the Raptors to consider changing things up.

On the road again

10 of next 12 are away games

The Raptors played the last four games at home, but will now travel for 10 of their next 12 games on the road.

It starts on Friday when the team plays in Philadelphia, with their road trip taking them well into the new year. This is a hard stretch of games for the 11-16 Raptors as they will face Philadelphia, Boston, and go on a West Coast trip to face the Lakers, Clippers, and Kings.

With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, the Raptors roster that returns from this road trip may look a little different from the one we are seeing right now.