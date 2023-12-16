Highlights The Toronto Raptors struggled with shooting and defense, resulting in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Pascal Siakam's future with the Raptors is uncertain, as trade rumors circulate.

The Raptors continue to have difficulties with comebacks, falling short against the Hawks despite Trae Young's strong performance.

The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks played for the second time this week on Friday in Toronto as the Raptors attempted to win two in a row over their Eastern Conference rival.

A win was not in the cards for Toronto, however, as they fell to Atlanta by a score of 125-104. They could not follow up their impressive shooting performance from Wednesday, and that mixed with weak defense allowed Trae Young and the Hawks to run away with this one.

Practice, teach, stay on it. There is no magic formula there. Some guys, they don't necessarily feel comfortable just communicating. We've got to get those guys to communicate. It really comes down to that, and it comes down to doing your job. – Darko Rajaković

Shooting Struggles to Blame Once Again

Raptors shoot 10-for-31 from beyond the arc

The Raptors have struggled to shoot the three ball for most of this season. In their Wednesday night game against the Hawks, they recorded 18 made threes, the most they have had in a game since Nov. 5, 2023 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Wednesday night was only the second time this season that the Raptors had shot 50 percent from the field and from three all season long. During the third quarter in the win, the Raptors shot 9-for-12 from three, making more three-point shots in that quarter than they had in seven other games this season.

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 Shooting Metrics Statistics League Rank 3-point field goal % 34.1 28th 3-point field goals made per game 11.4 26th

The hope going into Friday's game was that they could repeat that performance and begin to string some wins together.

Yet, the Raptors only made five three pointers in the first half. In the second half, they added five more, scoring 10 three pointers total to the Hawks' 16 made shots from downtown.

Scottie Barnes, after making significant strides with his stroke from beyond the arc this season, suffered the most on Friday, going 1-for-5 from three-point range.

Comeback Kids

Trae, Hawks get revenge for Wednesday's loss

An ongoing theme for Toronto this season is getting into point deficits early and having to mount large comebacks. Sometimes it works out (see win over Spurs) and sometimes it doesn’t, and Friday was another one of those failed comeback efforts for the Raptors.

Atlanta led by as many as 24 points in this game, and it was just too much for the Raptors to come back from. Trae Young in particular was able to control the offense for the Hawks after being shut off last game by the Raptors' defense in the second half.

Trae Young - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 27.2 Rebounds 2.8 Assists 10.8 Field goal % 41.7 3-point field goal % 35.8

Young scored 38 points, 11 assists and five rebounds on Friday. He is averaging just over 27 points on the season for the Hawks. While the Raptors were able to hold him to 15 points in the second half on Wednesday, Trae scored 29 points in the second half alone in Atlanta's revenge win.

He was shooting the ball well, he was getting on the floor wherever he wanted. We did not do a good job of containing him and doing a better job like we did in the first game of just preventing him from getting to the paint easily. – Darko Rajaković

A comeback was just not in the cards for the Raptors in this game. The team was not able to recover from their ten point deficit at halftime and that only grew in the second half of the game. They lost 125-104 and will now have two days off before their next game.

Pascal Siakam's Future Up in the Air

Hawks have shown interest in trading for All-Star forward

Pascal Siakam has continued to play at a high level this season. The two-time All-NBA member and NBA All-Star is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season.

With Siakam’s contract coming to an end this upcoming off-season, there have been many questions about his future – especially since the Raptors have not offered him an extension yet, with talks seemingly stalled between both parties.

Atlanta has emerged as a potential trade partner for the Raptors, adding extra intrigue to this two-game series as Siakam plays in front of a potential destination, should he be moved. On Wednesday, he scored 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, one of the 29-year-old Cameroonian's strongest performances of the season.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Offensive rating 115.0 Defensive rating 112.6 True shooting % 57.4 Usage % 25.1 Player impact estimate 12.6

The Raptors' struggles on Wednesday reflected the fact that Siakam did not have a performance up to his standards. He scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished four assists and nabbed two steals, and only attempted three shots from beyond the arc, as opposed to his six from Wednesday night.

Toronto will be back in action Monday night as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Scotiabank Arena.