Highlights The Raptors had a poor 2023-24 season with a 25-57 record, resulting in a top-six protected pick being transferred to the Spurs.

The trade of OG Anunoby to the Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley was a bright spot, with Quickley signing a five-year, $175 million contract.

Quickley's improvements as a passer and expanded role make him a promising franchise point guard for the Raptors' future, potentially leading them to a play-in spot next season.

The Toronto Raptors had a rough 2023-24 campaign. The team finished the season with a 25-57 record, the sixth-worst in the entire NBA. More bad news would soon follow.

After some poor lottery luck, the Raptors' top-six-protected pick, which was owned by the San Antonio Spurs, fell out of that range, slipping to eighth and officially changing ownership in the process.

The team would not even get a crack at one of the top talents in the 2024 NBA Draft as a lottery team normally would in its position.

One of the bright spots from the 2023-24 campaign was undoubtedly the OG Anunoby trade. The Raptors sent Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley .

Both would be heavily featured members of the team from their arrival. This gave the Raptors and their fans a little peace of mind after trading a beloved member of the franchise in Anunoby.

Once the season ended, Quickley was due for a payday. He was set to hit restricted free agency in search of a brand-new contract.

The Raptors did not keep him waiting for too long, signing him to a five-year, $175 million deal.

Quickley explained why the decision to stay with the Raptors was an easy one.

Quickley should undoubtedly continue to be an important piece of the puzzle for building the franchise around rising star Scottie Barnes moving forward.

Quickley's Future In Toronto

The talented guard enjoyed an expanded role upon his arrival

Quickley only started 27 games over the three-and-a-half seasons he spent with the Knicks. He topped that number with the Raptors following the trade, playing 38 games. Quickley started all 38 of those contests.

Immanuel Quickley – 2023-24 Stats Category Knicks Raptors PPG 15.0 18.6 RPG 2.6 4.8 APG 2.5 6.8 FG% 45.4 42.2 3P% 39.5 39.5 MPG 24.0 33.3

Quickley was given the keys to the car immediately upon arrival. It should be no surprise to hear Quickley talk about his excitement about the team's future and where it sees him. Both from his role with the team and the massive contract he received, the Raptors believe he is their franchise point guard moving forward.

Quickley's improvements in the expanded role were easy to see. His passing ability was the most notable.

Quickley was often criticized during his time in New York for displaying too much tunnel vision on offense. That did not feel like the case in Toronto.

Looking at the per-36 statistics for a more accurate reflection, Quickley averaged 7.3 assists with the Raptors and 3.7 with the Knicks during the 2023-24 season. His notable improvements as a passer are a very encouraging sign for a team hoping to move forward with him as one of the feature stars of its rebuild.

The Raptors should be monitored as a potential candidate for a play-in spot next season. With teams like the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets trending in the opposite direction, the Raptors could reassert themselves in the playoff picture as early as next year.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.