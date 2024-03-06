Highlights The Raptors suffered their worst home loss ever in 41-point rout at the hands of the Pelicans.

Toronto is plagued by injuries, with key defenders Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl out indefinitely following hand surgery.

The Raptors used free roster spots to cycle through young talent from the G-League, giving them a chance to shine.

The injury bug has officially struck the Toronto Raptors.

That was apparent in their 139-98 loss Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans, led by stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, were in Toronto looking for a big win over the Raptors for the second time this season.

They achieved that and more, somehow surpassing their previous 138-100 win from earlier in the season.

Toronto, missing their two best defenders in Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, could not keep up with the shooting and offense of a playoff-bound New Orleans team.

"We were trying our best to stay in front of Zion and protect the paint, and they caught fire. They caught fire at the three-point line." – Darko Rajaković

Now, with two players having undergone surgery this week and more benched, the Raptors will be heavily depleted going into their four-game road trip.

Two Left-Hand Surgeries in Less Than Two Days

There is no timeline for the return of Barnes and Poeltl

The Raptors are now down two players to left-hand injuries.

The first came on Friday night, when Barnes left halfway through Toronto's game against the Golden State Warriors after hurting his hand. It was announced after the game that he had fractured the third metacarpal bone in his left hand.

After the weekend of seeing specialists, it was announced Monday that Barnes had undergone surgery in Los Angeles on his hand. There is no official timeline for his return to the court, though Rajaković did mention that Barnes returning before the end of this current season is not completely off the table.

It is unlikely though, given the fact that the remaining time in the season matches up pretty closely with the average recovery time of this specific surgery.

The Raptors then played on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Poeltl left with his own left-hand injury. After the game, Toronto announced that he had dislocated his pinky finger.

Then, Tuesday evening, the Raptors announced that Poeltl had undergone surgery in New York City to repair a torn ligament in that same finger. There is also no timeline for his return.

Both players were out for Tuesday night's game against the Pelicans. Missing their two best defenders, the Raptors looked a little lost on defense, allowing the second-most points they've allowed this season.

This wasn't Toronto's only difficult defensive outing against New Orleans this year, however, as the Raptors let the Pelicans put up 138 points in their meeting on Feb. 5.

More Injuries Against the Pelicans

Ochai Agbaji leaves games with knee ailment

If those two injuries were not enough, the Raptors report is ever-growing. Bruce Brown was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, taking another seasoned player away from this young team. He was struggling with knee soreness.

Ochai Agbaji ended up getting the start for the Raptors against the Pelicans, but left the game in the second half due to — ironically — knee soreness as well.

Raptors vs Pelicans - Top Scorers Trey Murphy III - NOP 34 Immanuel Quickley - TOR 17 Herbert Jones - NOP 17 Zion Williamson - NOP 16 Gary Trent Jr. - TOR 16

With the end of the season approaching, injuries are starting to rack up. With the Raptors' postseason hopes not looking good at this point, there is no reason to rush back from injuries and risk making them worse.

For now, the Raptors will have to pivot to checking out their younger prospects. They have done a bit of tweaking to their roster in order to sign some younger players in order to assess them throughout the remainder of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Trey Murphy III is the seventh player in NBA history to have multiple career games with 10+ three-pointers made.

G-League Standouts Getting Their Chance

Raptors are making the most of their free roster spots

After the Trade Deadline passed, the Raptors were left with two free roster spots. Their plan was to use these spots to take a look at some young talent from around the basketball universe.

So far, they've cycled through some G-League players on 10-day contracts. After a few weeks of this, they ended up using one of the free roster spots to sign Javon Freeman-Liberty of the Raptors 905 to a standard NBA contract.

That move used up one of the Raptors' roster spots, but opened one of their two-way contract spots, since Freeman-Liberty had been signed as a two-way. The team used that spot to sign DJ Carton to a two-way, after he had been on a 10-day contract.

"[Freeman-Liberty] brought some energy there. Right away when he jumped in on the court, he was able to get a couple of deflections and steals, and he was able to run in transition. He had a couple of good wins there." - Darko Rajaković

The Raptors then decided to waive Markquis Nowell, opening up another one of those two-way spots, and the team used that to sign Mouhamadou Gueye to a two-way contract.

With one roster spot still remaining, the Raptors announced Monday they had signed Jahmi'us Ramsey to a 10-day contract.

The Raptors are intent on spending the remainder of the season getting a look at these players. For example, when the Pelicans lead on Tuesday evening was too large to come back from, Rajaković opted to give some of these players extended run.

Even to the dismay of some fans in the crowd, who started chanting "We Want Boucher" in hopes Chris Boucher would get some minutes.

Boucher has been mysteriously out of the rotation all season long, and fans have speculated why he still is not getting minutes, even with the lack of front court players due to injuries.

Still, the Raptors have been making minute by minute adjustments to the lineup all week, and things could change at any time.

Amid their struggles, the Raptors will now head on the road for a four-game road trip.