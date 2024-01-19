Highlights Raquel Pennington is offering Julianna Peña a future fight to settle their rivalry once and for all, despite Peña's comments.

Pennington believes that her experience and being a more seasoned fighter give her the advantage over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297.

UFC 297’s co-main event between Raquel Pennington and Mayr Bueno Silva is for the vacant UFC bantamweight title. Since one of the greatest fighters of all-time Amanda Nunes retired, the company has been in the process of aligning the title. Originally, one half of this weekend’s title fight was supposed to involve former UFC champion Julianna Pena, but due to injury she was forced to withdraw from the opportunity.

In comes Pennington and Bueno Silva to keep the division moving and Peña has none of it. This left the chief support fighter furious with her long-term rival, but in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, she tabled a new offer irrespective of the outcome this weekend.

Raquel Pennington's new offer to Julianna Pena

Pennington has renewed the feud and has a plan for after UFC 297

Many years and accomplishments later, Julianna Peña and Raquel Pennington are inches away from squaring off against each other in what should be one of the most exciting fights in 2024. Pennington is focused on her opponent this weekend, but revealed that she would love to lock horns with Peña to settle the score for once and for all, telling GIVEMESPORT.COM in an exclusive chat:

“I thought it was going to be this one. I was like, ‘oh my gosh, second world title fight, against Julianna. Like, Yes, everything is here’. And then the UFC called, and they're like, ‘hey, Julianna is injured. Um, Mayra Bueno Silva.’ Challenge accepted. All right, we're here. And then now, I hear Julianna saying all this nonsense, doing all her nonsense, being just typical Julianna. And she's sitting there. ‘Oh, that's an interim belt’. Like girl: It's an interim belt in your mind. Because what? You're sitting on the sidelines. It's the real world title. But she's just hating, being typical Julianna.”

“Rocky” is so fired up about a potential matchup against the former champ, that she doesn't even care if the title is on the line:

“We don't even need the belt involved at this point. Like, that's how I feel. Like I'm like, I don't even care. Just. I've been waiting.”

Read more: The 10 greatest UFC women's fighters of all-time ranked

Raquel Pennington assesses next opponent Mayra Bueno Silva

Pennington believes experience will be the biggest factor at UFC 297

Pennington and Bueno Silva have shown a fire towards one another in the lead up to this fight, it will be fun to see if it’s the peaking veteran or the hungry lioness that gets the job done. But Bueno Silva is a physically strong fighter. She has battled the scales in the past and believes that bantamweight is the right weight class. This fight represents a huge opportunity to show the world that she is ready for the big stage.

Pennington puffed her chest out with a confidence that comes from many years of battling some of the greatest fighters of all-time, firmly stating: