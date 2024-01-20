Raquel “Rocky” Pennington is one of the greatest UFC bantamweights of all-time and this weekend, in the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2024, Pennington takes on Mayra Bueno Silva in UFC 297’s co-main event. The two incredible fighters will be striving to achieve a career landmark by having UFC gold wrapped around their waist. This opportunity comes following the retirement of the greatest women's UFC fighter of all-time Amanda Nunes’ retirement.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, Pennington spoke about who has made her UFC Mount Rushmore. The bantamweight contender made a pretty stacked list. Here are the four fighters that she put above all others.

4 Weili Zhang

MMA record: 24-3: 11 KOs, 8 SUBs, UFC wins: 8, best win: Joanna Jędrzejczyk x 2

Weili Zhang burst on the scene in 2018 as a top contender. After stringing together multiple wins, Zhang was able to beat Jessica Andrade for the undisputed UFC strawweight championship just one year into her UFC career. Immediately, the UFC knew they had a star on their hands that could be a representative of one of the largest fight markets in the world. Ever since, Zhang has proved her worth over and over with big-time fights, big-time performances and a championship-level work ethic.

Zhang is already high up on many of the UFC strawweight records while only fighting in the UFC for just over 5 years. When it is all said and done, Weili Zhang may hold the Lion's Share of UFC strawweight records. Also, Zhang is a big body for the 115 lb weight class, and it has been rumored that Zhang will one day make the jump up to the women's flyweight division to become one of the very few double-champions in UFC history.

3 Joanna Jędrzejczyk

MMA record: 16-5: 4 KOs, 1 SUB, UFC wins: 10, best win: Jessica Andrade

The original "Queen of Violence", Joanna Jędrzejczyk was a Marauder in her prime, and is considered one of the greatest ever with her impressive five-straight title defenses. Jędrzejczyk is high at the top many of the all-time strawweight records. It comes as no surprise that Pennington has Jędrzejczyk in her top four fighters of all time.

The Polish fighter will always be remembered for her amazing output and pace, which can be directly correlated to her Muay Thai kickboxing background. Joanna is a sure bet to be in the UFC Hall of Fame one day. The most notable moment in Jędrzejczyk’s career came at UFC 248 where herself and Weili Zhang put together one of the wildest fights in UFC history. Neither fighter wanted to take a step back, and in the end, the entire fight community won because of those women's amazing efforts.

2 Ronda Rousey

MMA record: 12-2: 3 KOs, 9 SUBs, UFC wins: 6, best win: Miesha Tate

It's sad that Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey seems to only be remembered in her Mixed Martial Arts career for her biggest losses instead of her biggest accomplishments. Wildly, the only two losses of her career came at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, two of the best to ever do it. What Rousey put together before these high-profile losses was that of legends.

Rousey was able to put together a record-setting six title defenses, all in dominant fashion. She was receiving comparisons to the great Mike Tyson for quickly dispatching her opponents. All of her title wins were all finishes with only one of them leaving the first round. Not only was she setting records, she was a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts. It's a great job by Raquel Pennington to recognize Rousey’s impact on MMA.

1 Amanda Nunes

MMA record: 23-5: 13 KOs, 4 SUBs, UFC wins: 13, best win: Cyborg

What else can you say about Amanda Nunes other than she is simply the greatest to ever do it. After zeroing in on her training regimen, nutritional habits, and, above all, a focused mind, Nunes became unstoppable. From 2015 to 2021, Nunes took on competitors that challenged her to the bantamweight throne. And she didn’t just win by points, Nunes brought the fight to her opponents. With powerful hands like a Chuck Liddell, and a strong Jiu-Jitsu ground game, Nunes was able to set herself apart from the pack.

The one recent blip on Nunes' resume before retirement was her loss to rival – and favorable betting underdog – Julianna Peña. Nunes fell off the throne and a new queen was crowned, but like any real champion, Nunes went back to the lab, made the necessary adjustments and came back stronger. In the Peña and Nunes rematch, the “Lioness” looked the best we'd ever seen her. Her physique and mind were completely dialed-in, and she delivered one of the most severe five-round beatdowns.