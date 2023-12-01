Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs have had immense success under Patrick Mahomes, whether he has had top-notch weapons or not.

However, the Chiefs' offense in 2023 is not living up to the high standards set in previous seasons, with drops and inconsistent receiver play being major concerns.

Rashee Rice, despite being relatively unknown, has emerged as Kansas City's best wide receiver and could be the key to their Super Bowl repeat.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once said, “You can’t win unless you learn to lose.” Throughout recent seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, losses have been few and mostly far between. Since the beginning of the 2018 regular season—when Patrick Mahomes became Chiefs Kingdom’s full-time starting quarterback—the Chiefs' 72-21 record is a whopping 10 and a half games better than the second place Baltimore Ravens (62-32).

And yet, both times Kansas City experienced Super Bowl glory with Mahomes (2019 and 2022), the team was undone in the prior season’s AFC Championship game. Despite having unparalleled success over the start of the Mahomes era, it still took two painstaking defeats for the team to reach its goals.

This year, the Chiefs do not have the luxury of a bitter AFC title contest loss from the previous January to fuel them. They also, to this point, have not had nearly the same standard of offensive production to rely on. However, their rookie receiver, Rashee Rice, could be the key to unlocking their regularly scheduled offensive dominance.

Related What's going wrong for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense Diving into what's not working for the Kansas City Chiefs offense lately and how it could affect their Super Bowl chances.

How the 2023 Chiefs stack up

Kansas City's offense does not compare well to previous Mahomes-led units

From 2018 onward, the Chiefs lead the league in numerous offensive categories. However, the 2023 Chiefs are not living up to the established expectation:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS OFFENSE 2018-PRESENT 2018-PRESENT 2ND PLACE 2023 CHIEFS OFFENSE (LEAGUE RANK) POINTS 2,721 COWBOYS (2,512) 256 (13TH*) TOUCHDOWNS 324 COWBOYS (286) 28 (T-11TH) FIRST DOWNS 2,197 RAVENS (2,063) 239 (10TH) 3RD DOWN CONVERSION 48.6% COWBOYS (44.1%) 45.7% (4TH) 4TH DOWN CONVERSION 65.4% RAVENS (59%) 50.0% (T-15TH)

*The Chiefs are averaging 23.3 points per game in 2023, ranking 11th in the NFL.

From the jump, Kansas City’s 2023 offense has been plagued with drops and the general inability of most non-Travis Kelce receiving options to demonstrate a consistent rapport with Mahomes, both when he is inside the pocket and extending plays. It took until Week 12 for the Chiefs to have a wide receiver crack 100 receiving yards; only three teams—the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots—will take longer, if it occurs for them at all this year.

When Rashee Rice made his outstanding twisting, toe-dragging snag along the sideline to break into triple-digits against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, it became clear that Andy Reid and his coaching staff had discovered their wide receiver one. The crazy thing is, Rice has been Kansas City’s WR1 since the season began. And he is their catalyst for a Super Bowl repeat.

Rashee Rice worked out with Patrick Mahomes before he was drafted

Mahomes was impressed with the WR and pushed for Kansas City to draft him

Rice hails from Richland, TX, and attended Southern Methodist University (SMU), located in Dallas. He progressed immensely over his time with the Mustangs, going from a 10-game stat line of 25 receptions, 403 yards and one touchdown as a freshman to 96 receptions, 1,355 yards and 10 TD in 12 games as a senior.

His senior reception and yardage totals were both top five at the FBS level of college football, but he was less highly regarded as a draft prospect due to concerns over effort and consistency. In Rice’s draft profile for NFL.com, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about the SMU alum:

Talented but enigmatic… has enough top-end speed to attack vertically but has a tendency for nonchalant running on intermediate routes and zone-beaters underneath. Rice must play with better consistency and urgency to find long-term NFL reps.

Zierlein projected Rice to go in the third or fourth round, a sentiment shared by ESPN’s Todd McShay when he selected him 76th overall in a mock draft with his colleague, Mel Kiper Jr. Kansas City not only took Rice in the second round instead, but traded up eight spots, from 63rd to 55th overall for him. Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe reported Mahomes himself had pushed for Rice to become a Chief after throwing with him during the pre-draft process.

Mahomes described Rice as a guy who already had a "veteran-type mindset" after seeing him read and feel his way through zone coverages when they worked out in May. Mahomes expressed his excitement about Rice's addition and said that while they'd continue to push him to improve, the rookie was going to have a big impact on the offensive scheme in 2023.

Rice has shown an ability to separate and haul in balls as well as any WR

On Kansas City’s second drive of the campaign, Mahomes’ offseason praise proved to be astute. On 3rd and Goal from the one-yard line, Rice successfully found the open space in the Detroit Lions defense and hauled in his first career touchdown. Just before the first half two-minute warning, he shook free on an extended play and showed he can rack up yards after the catch on a 25-yard gain.

Rice’s debut numbers—three receptions, 29 yards, one touchdown—weren’t eye-popping, but the way in which he made his impact was notable. He received an 80.7 grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance, the best for any Kansas City skill position player.

Unfortunately, his positive impact was lost upon the Chiefs staff. Rice went from seeing 31 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in his debut to 18 percent in Week 2. Outside a blowout-aided 59 percent during Week 3, Rice didn’t see more than a 49 percent snap share until Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Regardless of the limited opportunity, Rice kept on pushing along. His PFF season grade of 79.0 through four weeks ranked third among rookies, behind only De'Von Achane (93.5) and Puka Nacua (89.5). Ahead of the Chargers contest, he was the rookie leader in yards per route run, at 2.75; coming out of Week 10, he was fifth-best in the NFL in yards per route run against zone coverage (about 3.2).

Stat Rashee Rice NFL Rank Separation 4.2 yards T-2nd Catch Percentage 78.6 2nd YAC/Reception 8.4 1st YAC/Reception Above Expectation 1.8 T-8th

Through Week 12, Rice is also near the top of the wide receiver leaderboards in separation (the amount of space between a receiver and the nearest defender when a pass arrives; 4.2 yards, T-2nd), catch percentage (78.57%, 2nd), yards after catch per reception (8.4, 1st) and average yards after catch above expectation (1.8, T-8th). When he is on the field, Rice’s production rivals that of the NFL’s best.

The importance of Rashee Rice

Rice will play a massive role for Kansas City down the stretch

The Chiefs have maintained their seemingly omnipresent stranglehold on the AFC West in 2023, and currently possess a 98 percent chance of winning the division, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. FPI also gives them the best odds at clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC and advancing to the Super Bowl. But each division in the conference boasts a three-loss team; one slip-up could prove detrimental, moving them down multiple seed lines depending on other results.

Right now, the Chiefs control their own destiny. However, if they continue letting drops and persistent second half offensive struggles snowball, they could be destined for the couch instead of back-to-back trophies. Rice may not have the draft or college pedigree of other receivers from the 2023 draft class—or wideouts the team has acquired in recent seasons—but he is Kansas City’s best wide receiver.

Cementing him as the true WR1 and giving him the snaps to match will allow each of the other receivers to settle into more comfortable and manageable supporting roles, and gives Kansas City its best chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.