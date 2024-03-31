Highlights Kansas City Chiefs' WR Rashee Rice is suspected to be involved in a six-vehicle accident in Dallas; police searching for him.

Dashcam footage shows people exiting Rice's Corvette; no IDs confirmed

Rice's involvement unknown; police searching for the 23-year-old SMU alum.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Kansas City Chiefs' wideout Rashee Rice was involved in a six-vehicle accident in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday evening. The police are reportedly searching for Rice, who was not at the scene of the accident but had a vehicle registered to his name with no driver present.

This Is a Developing Situation

Rice's exact connection to the event has yet to be confirmed

A spokeswoman for the Dallas Police stated that the crash was initiated by a Chevrolet Corvette and Lamborghini speeding before control was lost of the automobiles, resulting in a collision that also involved four other vehicles.

Dashcam footage from the incident shows three persons exiting the Corvette (linked to Rice) after the initial incident. No identities have been confirmed from the video.

Rice's exact involvement in the crash is currently unknown; the vehicle was registered to or leased to him, and the police are searching for the 23-year-old as a result. The wideout grew up in the area and spent his college career playing at SMU.

Early Sunday morning, TMZ Sports released photographs from the site of the crash that highlights what appears to be four young men walking away from the automobile accident and walking down the side of the highway. However, these pictures do not confirm Rice's direct involvement, and the police are still investigating the situation to confirm details.

No major injuries have been reported from the accident, but two of the involved parties were taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

The rookie receiver played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' offense during the 2023 season, as the team depended on the 6'1" target to step in as the team's top wideout. As a result, he recorded 79 receptions, 938 yards, and seven touchdowns during last season. Including an additional 262 yards and one touchdown during the team's playoff run on their way to winning Super Bowl 58.

