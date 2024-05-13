Highlights Marcus Rashford intends to stay at Manchester United next season.

Marcus Rashford is keen on continuing at Manchester United next season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a season of inconsistent performances, recent reports suggest the 26-year-old could be available for the right offer in the upcoming window, with INEOS willing to sell the England international among many other United players.

French champions PSG have shown interest in Rashford in the past and are thought to be one of the few clubs that could match his price tag. This season, the Man United winger has received waves of skepticism from ex-players and fans for his poor performances in the Premier League. Rashford responded and called out his critics on X last month.

Rashford Wants to stay at Man United

Despite a disappointing campaign, Sky Sports' Sheth suggests Rashford has no intention of leaving Old Trafford this summer:

“There's no noise to suggest that he doesn't want to stay at Manchester United. “Of course, we've heard about all the disciplinary issues that he's had. We've heard about the potential heads knocking together between himself and Erik ten Hag over certain disciplinary issues. “But Ten Hag has treated him slightly differently to maybe other players who have had disciplinary issues within that club.”

Earlier this season, Rashford reportedly ‘let down’ several of his Man United teammates after going to Belfast to party until the early hours of the morning before calling in sick to training.

Marcus Rashford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 31 7 2 Champions League 4 0 2 FA Cup 4 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Previous reports suggested that Ten Hag’s relationship with Rashford became ‘broken beyond repair’ after his Belfast trip. However, the English forward returned to the starting lineup a week after the rumored fallout and scored four minutes into his return against Wolves.

Ten Hag Treats Rashford ‘Differently’

Sheth says Ten Hag is treating Rashford differently compared to other Man United stars:

“I point towards Jadon Sancho, of course, it's a different situation. But Marcus Rashford always came back into the squad. “He was punished, he was maybe fined, he was maybe left out of a squad as a punishment for going on a night out in Belfast, like he did early on in the season, not turning up to training. “But he's always found himself back in the reckoning with Erik ten Hag, however bad his performances have been.”

That is not the case for Jadon Sancho though. The 24-year-old was sent back to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January after being dropped by Ten Hag for poor performances in training. Sancho then took to social media to hit back at the Dutch manager, saying ‘don't believe everything you read’.

After joining Borussia five months ago, Sancho has enjoyed his spell in the Bundesliga so far and helped the German side reach the Champions League final for the first time in 11 years.

