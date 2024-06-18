Highlights Marcus Rashford will be keen to clarify his role under Erik ten Hag ahead of next season

The 26-year-old had a difficult year for Man United and was linked with a summer exit.

Man United's negotiations are progressing for a new deal for Ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford ‘will want some understanding’ from manager Erik ten Hag over his role at Manchester United next season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

After the 26-year-old was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Euro 2024, he is now set for a ‘period of reflection’ amid rumours over his departure from United.

Rashford had a season full of ups and downs as he failed to rediscover his form for the Red Devils, contributing to just 13 goals in 43 appearances.

Jones suggests ‘it is not impossible’ that Rashford will leave United this summer, but the Red Devils are unlikely to place him on the transfer list until ‘he signals he wants to go’.

Rashford will be keen to bounce back after a poor season and prove he is still an England international while Ten Hag’s tactics will be crucial to his performance, according to Jones.

Rashford Set for Talks with Ten Hag

Ahead of next season

Jones, speaking to GMS, says that Rashford will be keen to understand his role in Ten Hag’s plans ahead of next season:

“It is not impossible that he leaves but as it stands right now it would take a trigger from Rashford’s side of things to set things in motion because United are not going to actively look to sell him unless he signals he wants to go. “It will be interesting to see how this period of reflection works for him. Having some time out while the Euros is on will have given him space to refocus and also think about what he wants from the rest of his career. “He will want some understanding from Ten Hag about what his role is for next season, I’m sure. United’s tactics did not work to his benefit last season and the drop off in form was difficult to come back from.”

Rashford’s relationship with Ten Hag has been a talking point last year after his controversial trip to Belfast – it was reportedly ‘broken beyond repair’.

After ending the season on a high note and lifting the FA Cup, the Dutch manager is now set for contract talks with United over a deal until 2027.

Marcus Rashford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 33 7 2 Champions League 4 0 2 FA Cup 4 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

New Ten Hag Deal ‘Really Close’

Negotiations are going well

Man United are ‘getting really close’ to signing a new deal with Ten Hag before the start of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are keen to retain their boss after confirming he would stay in charge beyond last season, extending his two-year tenure.

Romano reports that United believe a new deal for Ten Hag ‘will be a crucial step to show their trust’ in the Dutch manager going forward.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-06-24.