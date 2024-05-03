Highlights Marcus Rashford's poor form might not lead to his departure, due to a lack of teams interested in signing him.

Another poor season on the pitch for Marcus Rashford for Manchester United has left fans underwhelmed amid yet another poor season for the Red Devils - and with reports touting the forward with an exit from Old Trafford after almost 10 years in the first team, whispers are starting to creep in over whether he may actually depart his boyhood club. But Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Rashford may not be on the move this summer, not due to his poor form - but from a lack of takers for his signature.

Nonetheless, other teams know what he is capable of. 131 goals for United in 399 appearances is a tally of almost one goal in every three games, and with 64 assists to boot, he's clearly a key influence on United's recent history with just 25 more goals needed to find himself in the top 10 of all-time scorers for the club. That has seen him linked elsewhere, with Paris Saint-Germain being a regularly touted destination - but amid his poor form this season, it appears to be the first time that United are open to moving him on. However, Jones believes that there will only be a small market for him in the summer.

Recent reports have stated that Rashford has indicated that United will consider a suitable offer for Rashford, but only if he pursues a move away from Old Trafford after 19 years of service after joining in 2025.

According to the Telegraph, United are prepared to listen to offers for the majority of their first-team players this summer, bar the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund - and that means that the England international could be on the chopping block. £70million is the fee touted to take Rashford away from the Theatre of Dreams, but Jones believes that many teams won't pay that due to his struggling season in front of goal.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that the Wythenshawe-born winger isn't going to be cheap and that he believes Rashford will still be donning the red shirt next season. He said:

"Rashford is not actively up for sale but United are opening the door right now to say to anyone who wants any of their players, 'this is your chance to make an offer'. "The thing with someone like Rashford is he is not going to be cheap and there is going to be such a small market for him. Especially because it is so long since he has been in good form. My hunch is that Rashford is still a United player next season. The indications I get are that this will not end up being quite the mass exodus it is being made out to be."

Rashford has only scored eight goals this season for United in all competitions, with three of those coming in losses - nowhere near enough impact for a wide forward with 26 goals under his belt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford endured his worst Premier League season in 2021/22, where he scored just five.

And, with just five assists to boot, a club such as United who will be hoping for top-four football every season will be hoping that their attackers will pick up form next season after missing out on Champions League football this term.

