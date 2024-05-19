Highlights Shaheed generated the fifth-most deep receiving yards in the NFL last season.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints aimed to strengthen their receiving corps by selecting wide receiver Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick.

Olave has exceeded all expectations, amassing over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and solidifying his role as the Saints' top wideout. His performance has been a key factor in revitalizing the team's offensive strategy, making him a cornerstone of their franchise.

Yet, the Saints' most surprising addition in 2022 came not from the draft, but from the pool of undrafted talent. They signed Rashid Shaheed from Weber State, a decision that has paid off spectacularly.

Despite flying under the radar initially, Shaheed has quietly transformed into one of the league's premier deep threats. His ability to stretch the field and make explosive plays has added a new dimension to the Saints' passing game.

Shaheed's Numbers Put Him In Elite Company

Having wide receivers who can win races downfield and make big plays is essential for any successful offense. These players stretch defenses, open up the field for other playmakers, and create explosive scoring opportunities. Their ability to consistently threaten deep downfield forces opponents to adjust their coverage schemes, often leading to favorable matchups and increased offensive versatility.

According to PFF, Shaheed generated 474 receiving yards on deep targets (20+ air yards) last season, ranking fifth in the NFL. The only players with more deep receiving yards than Shaheed in 2023 were Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Mike Evans, and DJ Moore -- each a standout in an elite tier of wide receivers. Together, these four have accumulated 33 NFL seasons, during which they have achieved a remarkable 27 (81.8 percent) 1,000-yard seasons.

Most Deep Receiving Yards in 2023 (PFF) Player Deep Receiving Yards Tyreek Hill 795 Amari Cooper 549 Mike Evans 484 DJ Moore 482 Rashid Shaheed 474

Shaheed has a talent for turning deep targets into touchdowns as well. According to PFF, he recorded five deep touchdown receptions in 2023, tied for the third-most in the NFL, trailing only Hill and Evans.

Most Deep TD Receptions in 2023 (PFF) Player Deep TD Receptions Tyreek Hill 8 Mike Evans 7 Rashid Shaheed 5 Brandon Aiyuk 5 DJ Moore 5

Shaheed Has Emerged As The Saints' Post Man

With the bulk of Shaheed’s production stemming from deep targets, he frequently runs routes downfield, showcasing his speed and ability to stretch defenses. In particular, he demonstrated exceptional proficiency on post routes in 2023.

Despite running a limited number of these routes, Shaheed's efficiency was remarkable, consistently creating separation and converting opportunities into significant gains.

According to Next Gen Stats, Shaheed caught four touchdown receptions on post routes in 2023, tying him with CeeDee Lamb for the most in the NFL. With just six receptions on post routes, his remarkable 66.7 percent touchdown rate ranks among the league's highest. Additionally, Shaheed amassed +93 receiving yards over expected on those plays, tying for fourth most in the NFL.

Most Receiving Yards on Post Routes in 2023 (NGS) Player RecYOE on Post Routes Jordan Addison +120 Nico Collins +104 Justin Jefferson +96 Rashid Shaheed +93 DK Metcalf +87

Tyreek Hill led the league in post route receptions, and Shaheed boasts a similar skill set. Both receivers utilize their elite speed and agility to outmaneuver defenders deep. The Saints' offense could significantly benefit from targeting Shaheed more frequently.

Shaheed And Olave Have Formed A Solid Duo In New Orleans

Chris Olave is undeniably the Saints' top receiver, making an immediate impact since his 2022 debut with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons despite inconsistent quarterback play. Beyond Olave, the Saints' receiving hierarchy is wide open, positioning Shaheed for a significant increase in targets. According to Next Gen Stats, Shaheed ended 2023 with a 13.0 percent target share (third-highest on the team) and a 22.3 percent air yards share (second-highest).

Saints Team Receiving Share in 2023 (NGS) Player Target Share Air Yards Share Chris Olave 23.8% 37.5% Alvin Kamara 14.9% 0.0% Rashid Shaheed 13.0% 22.3% Michael Thomas 11.1% 13.4% Juwan Johnson 10.2% 9.5%

This offseason, the Saints have added minimal competition for Shaheed, with the most notable additions being Cedrick Wilson and fifth-round draft pick Bub Means. With Michael Thomas no longer in New Orleans, Shaheed is clearly the second-best receiver on the roster.

In fact, one could argue that Shaheed is an even more potent downfield threat than Olave. Despite receiving 11 fewer deep targets, Shaheed outperformed Olave in every major deep receiving statistic, underscoring his exceptional ability to stretch the field.

Shaheed vs. Olave on Deep Targets in 2023 Category Shaheed Olave Deep Targets 21 32 Deep Receptions 12 8 Deep Receiving Yards 474 242 Deep Touchdowns 5 2

Shaheed's emergence as a downfield weapon has been a revelation for the Saints, consistently making big plays and stretching defenses to provide the team with a dynamic offensive threat. It will be on Derek Carr to accurately deliver deep strikes to Shaheed -- and if he doesn't, Carr's job could be in trouble in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus, unless noted otherwise.