Chelsea have sent scouts to watch Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this season, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The young forward is enjoying an impressive campaign in Serie A, and it's no surprise that clubs are having their heads turned.

Chelsea transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

At the age of 20, Hojlund has already become a regular for the Serie A side, starting 20 league games and scoring nine goals, as per FBref.

Understandably, the Danish striker, who has been likened to Erling Haaland, has been attracting interest from other clubs.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on Hojlund, and the report has quoted the Atalanta forward, who has admitted a move to United would be 'huge'.

He said: "It's a huge club. So I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top, and you can say that Manchester United is. So it would be huge.”

Following a victory over Bologna back in January, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini described Hojlund's performances as 'extraordinary'.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see clubs make a move for Hojlund in the summer transfer window, but at his age, some of the bigger clubs around Europe might not consider him a starting striker at the moment.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Hojlund?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea have sent scouts to watch Hojlund this season.

However, they are yet to enter any negotiations to sign the young attacker.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Hojlund is one of the players they are tracking. At the moment, there is no concrete negotiation. They've sent their scouts multiple times to Italy to follow Hojlund this season at Atalanta."

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Chelsea?

Chelsea are desperate to find a player capable of scoring regularly in the Premier League.

In all competitions, no player reached double figures this season for the west London club, as per the BBC.

Hojlund has proven that he is capable of scoring in a top league, but there's an argument that English football is more difficult.

Whether Hojlund is capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League remains to be seen, but he'd certainly be an excellent signing for Chelsea's long-term future.

Bringing in Hojlund alongside a more experienced striker could be a smart move from Todd Boehly and his recruitment team this summer.