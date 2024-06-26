Highlights Xavi Simons is reportedly being lined-up for a move to Manchester United from PSG on loan

The midfielder's creativity could help provide more service to Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund scored 10 Premier League goals last season as Manchester United finished in 8th place.

Many fans and pundits thought Dutch international Xavi Simons was unfortunate to see his goal against France chalked off for offside at Euro 2024. The midfielder been in fantastic form in Germany and has drawn further attention to himself since allegedly telling his current employer Paris Saint Germain he wishes to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

SportsMole has reported that Bayern Munich are working hard to bring him to the German giants, although Manchester United are in the mix. A possible transfer of Simons to Old Trafford would be music to United striker and Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund’s ears. The Dane has, at times, been left isolated up front for the Red Devils.

Related Man Utd Could Now Agree Loan Move for 21-Year-Old Paris Saint-Germain are reluctant to sell their promising star Xavi Simons this summer, but a loan deal could be welcomed at Manchester United

Dutchman's Vision a Key Factor

Simons provided plenty of assists during the 2023/24 season

Simons could prove a much-needed ally. Although a PSG player, Simons was loaned out to RB Leipzig in 2023, recording 15 assists in his 45 games for the German club last season. In recent years, United have had players, who, at times, have been reluctant to cross into the box from wide positions, but Simons is a player who is strong when it comes to playing through balls and laying it off.

He’s also flexible, able to play on either the right or left, although the majority of his appearances (30) last season were in an attacking midfield position, meaning his ability to spot a through ball would be welcomed by a willing runner like Hojlund. He is a striker who has the youth and pace to run in and behind the opposition and is reported to be the fastest current Manchester United player.

The striker could certainly benefit from the craft of a player like Simons. Hojlund’s lack of service was perhaps best illustrated in United’s draw with Burnley towards the end of the season, when it was revealed by the Daily Star that the player he received the most passes that day from goalkeeper Andre Onana. Those passes totaled just four.

Given that they would obviously have been long raking passes from in and around Onana’s penalty box, it doesn’t take a genius to realise that Hojlund’s relative lack of goals (10 in 30 Premier League appearances last season) is simply due to him not getting the ball in the penalty area any way near enough. In fact, it was reported by The Athletic he received fewer passes than any other main centre-forward in the Premier League. By December 2023, the Dane had received 150 passes. To put this in context, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung Min, received nearly 400.

Rasmus Hojlund's 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 30 Goals 10 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 Minutes 1.67 Touches in Attacking Penalty Box Per 90 Minutes 3.88

Related Man Utd ‘Very Interested’ in £34m Rasmus Hojlund Partner Manchester United are very interested in landing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee during this summer transfer window.

Simons Shining Bright at Euro 2024

Dutchman aiming to carry form into 2024-25 season

If the powers that be at Old Trafford needed to assess Simons’ abilities, then the Netherlands match with France at the Euros was the ideal test, with the midfielder not at all intimidated by the French defence, continually carrying a goal threat and offering plenty of support to the Dutch strike force. GIVEMESPORT gave him a 7/10 rating, describing him as being a handful for the French. It is reported that the Dutchman is worth around £51m, but of course, good performances in international tournaments have a habit of inflating such transfer fees.

Only 21 years of age, he would very much represent a player who could deliver now, but only grow and improve in the coming years and perhaps get Manchester United back to the Champions League qualification places. He certainly would seem to be the right fit in terms of character. He went to Leipzig in the wake of the club losing Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai, but filled the gap they left.

Related Why Xavi Simons' Goal was Disallowed in Netherlands vs France The Dutchman thought he had broken the deadlock in the 69th minute.

Rather than be intimidated by that, Simons has risen to the challenge, and aside from his impressive number of assists, he also scored 10 goals of his own last season, including two in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade. There are also similarities to Simons’ success last season and how he could fair alongside Hojlund. At Leipzig, he combined with Belgium international Lois Openda, another player with pace who was very happy running in behind defences to collect his Dutch colleague's passes, enjoying a very satisfactory season in Germany with 28 goals in all competitions last season. If Holjund has heard the transfer rumours and seen Simons' highlights reel, then he will surely be making his own demands to the United hierarchy that they sign the Dutchman immediately.

Xavi Simons' 2023-24 Bundesliga Stats Appearances 32 Goals 8 Assists 11 Shot Creating Actions Per 90 Minutes 6.07 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 6.04

Stats via Transfermarkt and FBREF. Correct as of 26.06.24