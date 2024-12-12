Rasmus Hojlund was the start of the night, notching an emphatic brace after coming on as a substitute to win Manchester United the game against Europa League opponents, Viktoria Plzen. However, the competitive spirit may well have consumed the Dane, who was furious at teammate Amad Diallo at full-time.

The Ivorian had a golden opportunity to square the ball for Hojlund, effectually setting up the 21-year-old for a memorable hat-trick, but Diallo instead went for glory with a shot instead. This particular occasion had minimal impact on the final outcome of the match, but Hojlund was evidently irritated nonetheless, and fans have taken to social media to express their perspective on the altercation.

Hojlund Infuriated with Diallo in Europa League Clash

The Danish talisman could have netted his first hat-trick in Manchester United colours

It has been a frustrating season for Hojlund, who had only recorded a total of three goals in 16 outings across all competitions, heading into the clash with Plzen. Ruben Amorim opted with Joshua Zirkzee in his chosen starting eleven, which meant Hojlund had a point to prove with his substitute cameo later that game. He was ultimately successful in this regard, but he'll feel hard done, despite scoring twice, as he was merely moments away from what could have been his first hat-trick for Manchester United.

Though positioned well to receive the pass, Diallo chose to go for goal himself, which initiated a dispute between the two Red Devils' players.

Rasmus Hojlund's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 10 Minutes played 607 Goals 2 Shots per 90 1.04 Aerial duels won per 90 1.34

