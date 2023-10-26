Highlights Rasmus Hojlund gatecrashed his brother Oscar's interview after their match, showing the heartwarming bond between the two.

Rasmus expressed his joy at playing on the same pitch as his brother, highlighting the incredible feeling it gave him.

Christian Eriksen stood out in the match, winning the Player of the Match award and impressing against a team from his home nation.

During Manchester United's 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday night in the Champions League, Rasmus Hojlund had the honour of sharing the pitch with his brother, Oscar, who is currently a midfielder for the Danish side. It's not something that's happened too often in the past but occurred as the Copenhagen man was subbed into the game during the second half.

As a parent, watching two of your children face off in a competitive sport at a level as high and elite as the Champions League must be incredible and there's no doubt that the Hojlund family were watching on. It wasn't just on the pitch that the two shared on Tuesday night, though, with the duo also conducting an interview together after Rasmus saw his brother in front of a camera and couldn't resist getting in on the action.

Rasmus Hojlund saw his brother being interviewed and had to get involved

Shortly after the game, Oscar was being interviewed by the press and Rasmus just so happened to be walking past at the same time. The United man couldn't resist getting involved and after initially prodding the microphone from behind his younger sibling, he quickly joined him in front of the camera, wrapping his arm around him.

It was a heartwarming moment and the media quickly turned their attention to the older brother, asking how it felt for him to have shared a pitch with Oscar. Rasmus' answer was as heartwarming as it gets, and he quickly revealed how much it meant to him that he was standing alongside his brother.

When asked about the situation, he said: "Yeah, it's incredible. It's a great feeling that I've been on the same pitch as my brother now playing."

He also touched upon how important it was that the moment took place in the most impressive arena in Denmark, the siblings' home nation, saying: "Yeah, not only like a normal stadium in Denmark, it's maybe one of the most special stadiums in the world." Check out video footage of the moment shared on social media below.

United won 1-0 with another Dane stealing the show

On the day, United emerged victorious, with Harry Maguire and Andre Onana making the headlines after the Englishman scored his side's winning goal in the second half with a magnificent header, and the keeper pulled off a brilliant save to seal the victory in style after Copenhagen were awarded a penalty with the last kick of the game. It was actually Christian Eriksen, though, who shone throughout the match, winning the Player of the Match award for his troubles. The Danish midfielder was clearly saving some of his best football this season for his home nation and really rolled back the years against Copenhagen.

Eriksen's form has regressed in the last 12 months, and he has begun to show his age a little, so putting in a performance as impressive as the one he had against a team from his home nation must have been fantastic for the midfielder. The win was the first in the Champions League for the Red Devils this season and has alleviated some of the pressure they were feeling after a rough opening two games.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the two Hojlund brothers and their careers so far.