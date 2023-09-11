Highlights Rasmus Hojlund's impassioned speech to Denmark fans after their victory over Finland shows his belief that his nation will qualify for Euro 2024.

Despite his young age, Hojlund's leadership qualities and passion for the game are evident, impressing both Denmark and Manchester United fans.

Hojlund's physical presence and attacking threat suggest that he could be the solution to Manchester United's attacking woes.

Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old who signed for Manchester United this summer, has given his new employers something to get excited about by delivering an awe-inspiring speech following his nation’s 1-0 victory over Finland. The young Dane was introduced as a second-half substitute in Helsinki as Denmark left with all three points.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Manchester United summer target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened and closed the scoring just four minutes into the encounter. Kasper Hjumland’s side currently sit in a qualification slot, though there is still work to tend to should they wish to play at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Slovenia sit top of the group, while Finland and Kazakhstan both have 12 points to their name –– meaning it is all to play for in each nation’s final four games of the group stage. But that hasn’t stopped Hojlund from gearing up the travelling Denmark faithful following the latest crucial win, as he claimed a spot in the prestigious tournament is now in sight.

What did Rasmus Hojlund say to the Denmark fans?

At such a tender age, Hojlund rallied his compatriots to stand in front of the jubilant away fans and addressed them in fine voice.

“I heard you all, and your passion is everything in football. We are going to the f***king Euros! F***ing come on!” Hojlund blasted into the megaphone.

What a gesture from someone of such a young age. Despite it not being wrapped up thus far, the 20-year-old is almost sure his nation will be featuring in next summer’s Euro 2024 competition. That’s what you call leadership.

The Manchester-based outfit shelled out £72m for the young Dane during the summer and will be placing the huge responsibility of leading their line this term on his young shoulders. The former Atalanta gem made a lasting impression on his Premier League debut against Arsenal, despite not being able to entirely change the game around.

Coming on in the 67th minute to replace Anthony Martial, Hojlund used his physical presence to contest with Gabriel throughout and looked a real threat when using his pace and direct nature to get in behind.

Manchester United have been lacking that bite up top for some while now and so those of a Red Devils persuasion will be grinning from ear to ear at the footage. Granted, it is very early days in his English topflight career, but if his debut is anything to go by, Erik ten Hag may have found his answer.

Hojlund has been a leading light for Denmark during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, scoring six goals in the same number of outings, despite playing just 416 minutes. And that just shows exactly what he can bring to Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund - Career statistics Club Games Goals Assists Atalanta 34 10 4 Copenhagen 32 5 0 Copenhagen U19 27 15 3 Sturm Graz 21 12 4 Manchester United 1 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

He arrived at his new club with a back problem which ultimately ruled him out for Manchester United's first few games. Though, with the excited hitman building up to full fitness, Ten Hag and his entourage could look to hand him his first start against Brighton as their Premier League campaign gets back underway following a short hiatus. For now, you can watch Hojlund's elite mentality below.

VIDEO: Hojlund's speech after Denmark beat Finland