Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund finally opened his Premier League account with a second-half strike against Aston Villa and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why the Red Devils may not need to sign a support striker in January, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag missed out on top target Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and so opted for Hojlund’s exuberance of youth to spearhead his side’s attacks for the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

Many eyebrows were raised over his £72 million outlay given his lack of experience at the top level, especially as his start to life was delayed thanks to a pre-season injury he picked up with former employers Atalanta.

Man Utd’s have striker conundrum in January

The concerns continued to grow as the youngster, despite his evident talent, failed to do what he was brought in to do: score goals. As such, it’s not been all sunshine and rainbows for the young Dane since his move to Old Trafford, with it taking a while for him to notch his first goal in the top division, although he did manage to plunder five goals in six Champions League outings before the Red Devils crashed out at the earliest possible stage.

It is understood that Manchester United will use the January transfer market to snare support from the Dane and have identified Ivan Toney, Mehdi Taremi and Victor Osimhen as potential options, per MailOnline. Having a more seasoned partner up top would not only ease the burden, but it would also give Hojlund a figure to learn and develop from.

That said, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the criticism he has faced since his big money switch has been ‘harsh’, considering he needs ‘help’. Whether that help comes in the form of a new face in January remains to be seen, but those associated with United will be hoping that his first strike against the high-flying Villa will open the floodgates and, thus, be the first of many.

On the current state of play, Jones described Hojlund’s finish as ‘priceless’ amid the internal worries over his suitability to lead the line for the 13-time Premier League champions, with him predicting the young ace to now follow up with more goals in upcoming games against Wigan and Nottingham Forest.

Him ending his goal drought came at the perfect time considering the changes to United’s hierarchy and, despite the news about a new striker coming in, the transfer insider believes this could give them ‘encouragement’ that enriching their centre forward department will not be needed when the market opens for business. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT,

“That was a priceless goal for Hojlund and now we will start to see if this is lift off for a £72million striker. He’s got games against Forest and Wigan and goals in both of those would have him ready to attack 2024 at a time when United’s board and fans could really do with encouragement that they don’t need to be signing another front man in January. “In that Villa game we really did see both sides of United and there is no way anyone can be convinced yet that they have an identity or a sense of trust in their consistency but there was definitely more substance to it than other comebacks we have seen from this team over the course of the season.”

Man Utd in pole position to land January target

With the January transfer window around the corner, it’s the opportune time for Ten Hag and his team to re-address any fragilities in the squad. As mentioned, a striker could be on the shortlist as their goalscoring record makes grim reading. According to reports, they have raced ahead of Joshua Zirkzee’s other potential suitors. Zirkzee, 22, has been in phenomenal form for Bologna as they yearn for a top four finish.

The imposing Netherlands U21 international has notched seven goals and a further two assists in 17 domestic games and has been a key man for Thiago Motta this season – hence why he has piqued the interest of Ten Hag and Co. Formerly of Bayern Munich, the Serie A hotshot is valued around the £26 million mark, according to the Mirror, but given the Bavaria giants implemented a buyback clause into his contract, concerns have arisen over his attainability.

Thanks to Anthony Martial being forever unreliable, it would make sense for Ten Hag to add to his attacking roster. Whether another youngster such as Zirkzee would be the optimal choice is unknown, especially with how difficult Hojlund - someone of a relatively similar age - has found the trials and tribulations of Premier League life.