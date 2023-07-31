Rasmus Højlund is closing in on a move to Manchester United, and he could be about to become the fastest player at the entire club.

It has been confirmed that the Red Devils have reached an agreement on a £75 million transfer for the Atalanta man.

There are a lot of rapid players within Erik ten Hag's squad such as Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

It really says something that the Danish striker could come in and immediately be ahead of those players in the speed rankings.

While it may be a terrifying thought for Premier League defences that have just been bullied by Erling Haaland's pace and power, it is definitely exciting for United fans.

Højlund will have a lot of work to do in order to reach the level of the Manchester City forward in front of goal, but at 20 years old, he has all the tools to grow.

How quickly can Rasmus Højlund run 100 metres?

Per the Daily Mail, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini said after a win against Lazio: "He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard."

This comment will have supporters of his prospective new club imagining all the times Bruno Fernandes will play the ball over the top of a defence for Højlund to get on the end of.

Gasperini added more promising comments: "Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast, I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

Clips have surfaced online of the forward in action, and it's fair to say that when he gets into full flow, there's not much stopping him.

The below video shows Højlund give multiple Lazio defenders a big head-start before knocking the ball past them and leaving them in his wake.

The finish at the end will cause slight concern for United supporters, but that can be fixed through training whereas his natural pace cannot be taught.

This begs the question, who would be the young striker's biggest competition within his new squad in a race?

Who was the fastest Manchester United player in 2022/23?

The club released a list of players that clocked the highest speeds during their 2022/23 campaign back in June.

Rashford, perhaps predictably, was the fastest player in the team with a quickest sprint of 35.95 km/h.

It may come as a surprise that Diogo Dalot finished second on this list with a top speed of 35.76 km/h.

Brazilian winger, Antony, was the third-quickest player in United's squad with both left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia coming fourth and fifth respectively.

All four of the full-backs at the club ranked within the top six of the fastest players as Aaron Wan-Bissaka clocked in at 34.42 km/h.

Young Swedish forward - Anthony Elanga - may have only been used sparingly throughout the duration of the season but still made his way into the top 10 fastest players as he came seventh.

Another shock to fans that rely on the eye test alone may be that Jadon Sancho (33.96 km/h) had a faster sprint time than Garnacho (33.92 km/h).

Injuries have caught up to Anthony Martial over the years as he would have once been at the top of this ranking, but instead could only hit a speed of 33.56 km/h.

No midfield players or central defenders make it into the top 10 which may not come as a shock as Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane are not renowned for their pace.

Atalanta revealed via an Instagram post that their departing star ran at a speed of 35.97 km/h which puts him ahead of every single United player.

There's no doubt Rashford will be pushing himself a little bit more to regain him spot as the fastest player at the club.

Where will Højlund fit in at Manchester United?

The 20-year-old has been in sensational form for his country with six goals from only four games in UEFA EURO Qualifiers.

That goal scoring touch was not always present when playing in Serie A as he only managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

Ten Hag will believe that with the right coaching and players around him, Højlund is likely to improve and get his numbers up.

With Mason Mount being added to the squad alongside Fernandes, there is sure to be a lot of creativity for the Danish forward to work with.

A hefty transfer fee can be a huge weight on the shoulders of a young forward - see Darwin Núñez - so Rashford may be deployed as the main striker for the start of the season to allow the new man to settle in.

There is very little competition for the number nine position due to the fitness issues faced by Martial in recent years.

United have set up in a formation with one defensive orientated midfielder, alongside two advanced midfielders.

This allows for two wide players that have the license to move from outside in, to support the forward - which will be Hojlund on the occasions he plays.

Fans showed their discontent at the performances of Wout Weghorst due to his slow approach to the game with very little threat in front of goal.

Their new man is going to be an improvement in the sense that he does everything at a remarkable speed, and is more capable of getting into dangerous positions.

More teams play with a high back line which can be exploited with the aforementioned creative players in the United side.

A potential front three of Rashford, Højlund and Antony is a frightening prospect for Premier League and Champions League defences to come up against.

With pace in abundance, there are likely to be occasions where the pure speed of play is enough to overwhelm their opponents.

Coming up against defences that sit in deep will make for interesting viewing with ten Hag's men facing Wolves in their league curtain raiser on August 14th.