Highlights Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat against Arsenal, but Rasmus Hojlund's debut showed incredible promise for the team.

Hojlund's hold-up play and strength caused nightmares for defenders, and his electric pace is an asset to the team.

Ex-footballers, including Gary Neville, were impressed with Hojlund's debut, highlighting his aggression and encouraging start for United.

Manchester United suffered a disappointing collapse as Arsenal came from behind to beat the Red Devils 3-1 on Sunday, but Rasmus Hojlund's debut gave them something to be optimistic about, despite the terrible result, as highlights of his performance have emerged online.

In what was an end-to-end affair, the Premier League game was box office, with both sides having plenty of chances and really going for the other's throat. Marcus Rashford gave Erik ten Hag's side the lead in the first half, but it lasted just 35 seconds before Martin Odegaard equalised for the Gunners. Arsenal had a penalty decision overturned by VAR after the restart before Alejandro Garnacho looked to have won it for United in the 89th minute. After a ball was played through the heart of the home side's defence, the 19-year-old burst through and slotted it past Aaron Ramsdale, before it was ultimately deemed offside by VAR.

Despite the score sitting at 1-1 as they entered injury time, it seemed inevitable there would be a winner and Declan Rice scored his first goal for Arsenal in magnificent fashion, getting onto the head of a corner and firing it past Andre Onana at his near post. With the Gunners' jubilation radiating throughout the Emirates, they capitalised on the momentum and quickly bagged a third with a fast-break counter seeing Gabriel Jesus one-on-one with the United keeper, poking the ball past him. From where things could have been, the result was incredibly disappointing for Ten Hag's side, but at least the debut of a certain striker gave them something positive to take away from the game.

How did Rasmus Hojlund look on his debut?

Coming on in the 67th minute, the former Atalanta man wasn't given too much time to make an impact on the match but showed some incredible promise in his first appearance for United. Shortly after the game, a highlights package of his performance emerged on social media, and it's enough to get any fan of the Red Devils excited.

VIDEO: Rasmus Hojlund highlights vs Arsenal

Known for his incredible hold-up play, Hojlund was at it again, showing superb skill to hold off the Arsenal defenders and bring his teammates into the match. His strength is enough to cause defenders nightmares, and we saw that in glimpses against the Gunners. He also demonstrated his electric pace, bursting past Mikel Arteta's backline with ease and having no trouble whatsoever bursting into the area. United have been crying out for an effective striker for some time and if his debut is anything to go by, they may have finally found their man in Hojlund.

He even played a significant role in Garnacho's ultimately disallowed goal, with a superb flick in the build-up to Casemiro which saw the Brazilian slot the ball through the Arsenal defence and find the offside goalscorer. Fans online are incredibly excited, but maybe more importantly, there are a number of pundits who liked what they saw as well.

Fans can often over-exaggerate the nature of a star's debut, desperate to see them as a success, but even a number of ex-footballers were impressed with Hojlund's debut, including former Red Devil, Gary Neville. After providing commentary for the match on Sunday, the Englishman commented on the youngster and was effusive with his praise.

When talking about his debut, Neville said: "They’ve [United] got someone who looks he’ll mess people around and get his body in there. He’s aggressive, and he’s a runner. This lad, lot of pressure on him, big price tag, but it was an encouraging start."

Neville wasn't the only former United defender to speak out about his debut either, with Wes Brown saying: "Hojlund introduction was very good. You could see he's sharp. He's a big strong lad. He likes to battle. He looked ready, he chased down everything, and he gave the two centre-backs a hard time."

Former Premier League mainstay Phil Bardsley was also impressed. The former Burnley man spoke on MUTV after the game and said: "The big man came on. He looked good, he looked aggressive up there. He brought a freshness to the team. He’s got a presence up there, he doesn’t mind physical contact, we’ve not got that at the minute."

And while Hohlund still has a long way to go, if he is to be held in the same regard as some of the club's legendary strikers, it does seem United have a very promising young forward on their hands.