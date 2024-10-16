Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been criticised for his performance during Denmark's 2-2 draw with Switzerland on Tuesday night.

The Danish forward is recently coming back from injury as he looks to regain full fitness after missing the opening few weeks of the Premier League season. Hojlund was called up to the Danish national team for the recent international break, but he failed to deliver against Switzerland.

Hojlund clearly hasn't got his sharpness back yet, which isn't good news for Erik ten Hag as he prepares for his side to face Brentford at the weekend. The Dutch manager will want his striker fit and firing, with Joshua Zirkzee also struggling to hit the ground running this season.

Hojlund Looked Stressed in Denmark Draw

The Man Utd forward 'lashed out'

Danish media outlet Ekstra Bladet provided their player ratings after the draw against Switzerland, with Hojlund receiving a lower rating than any other player. The United striker was awarded a 2/10 rating as his goal drought continues - Hojlund hasn't scored for Denmark in almost a year...

"The eagerness to perform is indisputable, but it almost seemed to become a problem. Højlund looked stressed and in several cases lashed out with his arms over bad passes. It probably plays a part in the fact that he is now without a goal for the national team for almost a year - and more than 10 hours. A statistic that seems to haunt him."

Rasmus Hojlund vs Switzerland Stats Output Minutes Played 57 Goals 0 Shots 2 Accurate passes 10 Duels won 1 Match rating 6.5

Failing to score in almost a year for Denmark is a bit of a worry for Hojlund. The 21-year-old is still learning his trade and having to adapt to life in a new country, and he will be hoping he's now over his injury troubles. United host Brentford at the weekend with ten Hag still fighting to save his job. Although there's no sign that the United boss could be sacked, if poor results continue then INEOS will certainly have a decision to make.

Man Utd v Brentford Team News

Five players ruled out

According to journalist Laurie Whitwell, United are to be without five players for their game against Brentford, with ten Hag having to deal with a slight defensive injury crisis. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Noussair Mazraoui are expected to miss the game, giving United a real issue at full-back.

In positive news, Mason Mount could be available after suffering multiple injuries so far this campaign. Harry Maguire will miss the game after he limped off against Aston Villa before the international break. Leny Yoro is the only other confirmed absentee - the young French defender is a long-term absentee for the Red Devils.

All statistics courtesy of FotMob - correct as of 16/10/2024