The reason behind Rasmus Hojlund’s unusual goal celebration during Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt has now been explained, as Old Trafford played witness to the Denmark international's resurgence on Thursday night. The 21-year-old played a key role in securing Ruben Amorim's first win as United manager, scoring and assisting in a triumph over the Europa League underdogs.

Much has been made of the former Atalanta striker's future in the north west, with difficult goal droughts, combined with a run of injuries, leaving his supporters wondering if he could ever rediscover the form that made him the club's top goalscorer in his debut season. However, after the young Dane controlled a Noussair Mazraoui ball brilliantly before bending a shot into the bottom corner to level the scoring, those who predicted his explosion under the club's new manager would have felt vindicated.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After moving to Manchester United ahead of the 2023/24 season, Rasmus Hojlund scored 16 goals across all competitions to finish as the top goalscorer in his maiden campaign, ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

The young Dane was sidelined for Amorim's first match in charge against Ipswich Town, but he was included in the starting lineup for Thursday's crucial league phase match and delivered. And while many onlookers questioned his choice of celebration, the reason behind it has now come to light, and United fans will hope to see it used more often as the club looks to kick on.

Meaning Behind Hojlund's New Celebration Revealed

It's a nod to the new Gladiator film

Hojlund has shown his creativity in goal celebrations before, and he did so once again, giving a thumbs-up, flipping it upside down, and running his thumb across his neck in a throat-slitting motion. The emotional celebration initially caught fans off guard, but eagle-eyed viewers soon recognised it as a recreation of a scene from the new Hollywood blockbuster, Gladiator II.

In the film, Emperor Geta, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, makes the same gesture when deciding whether a gladiator should live or die in the colosseum. Clearly, a recent trip to the cinema has inspired Hojlund - something he later confirmed by saying he had seen the movie, and thought it was a cool celebration to add to his catalogue. See his celebration and subsequent explanation below:

One fan on X hilariously praised Hojlund's celebration, saying: "Didn’t think there’d be a gladiator I’d fancy more than Paul Mescal but Rasmus Hojlund has proven me wrong." Another similarly added: "Wait I just realised Hojlund’s celebration was from Gladiator 2. I love him." While a third added: "Gladiator Hojlund, he's such a mood" accompanied by laughing emojis.

That positivity, however, is not shared among everyone, with some United fans fearing it may get him in trouble. One fan offered a contrasting view, commenting: "That gesture is unnecessary, makes himself look like an idiot," and another added: "He's going to get fined."

After scoring his fourth goal this season in all competitions, Amorim was quick to praise the form of what seems to be his first-choice striker, but insisted that improvements can still be made. The former Sporting head coach said the striker could take fewer touches as the Red Devils look ahead to a home match against Everton in the Premier League this weekend.