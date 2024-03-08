Highlights Rasmus Hojlund has now provided an injury update after missing the last few weeks.

Man Utd have struggled without his influence in attack.

United fans are hopeful that Erik ten Hag will drop a positive update on Hojlund's recovery soon.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has missed the last few weeks due to injury, and he's now provided an update on his fitness to fans, suggesting that it shouldn't be too long until he returns to action.

The Danish forward started to find a bit of form before he was forced into a spell on the treatment table, and it was a disappointing blow for the Manchester club. Erik ten Hag has a lack of cover for Hojlund in attack, and they've certainly missed his influence in the final third over the last few weeks.

The Man Utd Star Will be Back Soon

Hojlund has now spoken out about his recent injury issue, confirming that he doesn't want to put a date on his potential return, but he's hoping to be back as soon as possible...

"Let’s see, but I’m going to be back as soon as possible. I don’t want to put a date on it, because it will just interfere or something, but I think we’re not far off.”

United fans will be hoping that Erik ten Hag provides a positive update when he speaks to the media on Friday afternoon. Anthony Martial has also been on the treatment table throughout 2024, so the Red Devils have a lack of options in the centre-forward position. Young star Omari Forson has been utilised in a striker role in Hojlund and Martial's absence, with Marcus Rashford also featuring through the middle.

Hojlund's last six Premier League fixtures Opponent Result Hojlund goals Aston Villa (H) W 3-2 1 Tottenham Hotspur (H) D 2-2 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) W 4-3 1 West Ham United (H) W 3-0 1 Aston Villa (A) W 1-2 1 Luton Town (A) W 2-1 2 Correct as of 08/03/2024

The former Atalanta striker was in red-hot form before his injury, finally finding his feet after an inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford. His performances led to the youngster being named as the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund failed to score in the Premier League until 26th December, but no United player has found the back of the net more times in the league this season.

United Have Struggled Without Hojlund

The Red Devils Have Won Just Once

Since Hojlund's injury, United have played three times - Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City. In their first fixture without the Danish forward, United hosted Fulham at Old Trafford in the Premier League and were defeated 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Alex Iwobi.

Up next was a trip to The City Ground to face Forest, and the Manchester club secured a late victory as Casemiro struck in the final few minutes. Ten Hag's side then made the short journey across Manchester to play Pep Guardiola's men, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.

