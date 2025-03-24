Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund produced a disappointing performance against Portugal on Sunday night, and Danish outlet DR weren't happy with his display.

It's been a difficult campaign for Hojlund, but he's started to get back on track over the last few weeks. The United striker scored against Leicester City in the Premier League before the international break and then scored the winner against Portugal in the first leg of their Nations League tie.

In the second leg, Denmark weren't as successful, suffering a heavy defeat as they were eliminated from the competition.

Danish Media Slam Rasmus Hojlund With 2/10 Display

Hojlund has struggled this season

Danish outlet DR weren't impressed with the performance of Hojlund, dishing out a 2/10 rating for the United striker...

"On Thursday evening, Rasmus Højlund came off the bench and became the match-winner with his score to 1-0. This was rewarded with a place in the starting lineup in Lisbon, where he had to utilize his speed and physique, among other things. He also struggled and got a couple of free kicks, but there were also too many bad touches and a situation where Højlund waited far too long to pass to an otherwise free Gustav Isaksen."

Hojlund can't seem to catch a break on an extended run of form at the moment. The former Atalanta striker scored two games on the bounce and appeared to be slowly moving back to his best, but his display against Portugal summed up the season he's had so far.

The 22-year-old will now head back to England to link up with the United squad again. Up next for the Red Devils is an incredibly tricky run of games. United face Nottingham Forest away before the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim's side also face Newcastle in April, sandwiched between a two-legged tie against Lyon in the Europa League.

