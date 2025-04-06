Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund produced another disappointing display against Manchester City, and journalist Samuel Luckhurst has suggested that he has to be replaced in the summer transfer window.

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford from Serie A outfit Atalanta, and the young forward was instantly met with heaps of pressure. Joining a club the size of United is always going to come with plenty of pressure, but his hefty price tag and young age have made it incredibly difficult for him.

It's safe to say it's not worked out for Hojlund so far, and he hasn't yet developed into the striker United might have expected. On the other hand, the Danish forward is still young and yet to reach his full potential, but there is an argument to suggest he's not the right man to lead United at the moment.

Man Utd Need to Replace Hojlund This Summer

He's struggling at Man Utd

Manchester Evening News journalist Luckhurst provided his player ratings after the game against Manchester City, and it was Hojlund who received the brunt of the criticism. Luckhurst gave Hojlund a 4/10 rating, before suggesting that United have to replace him during the summer transfer window.

"A logical starter but showed why he has to be replaced up front in the summer. Barely got a sniff up against Josko Gvardiol. 4."

Rasmus Hojlund v Mancheser City Stats Output Minutes Played 71 Total Shots 0 Accurate Passes 7 Touches In Opposition Box 1 Duels Won 1 Match Rating 5.9

United have been linked with a host of centre-forwards ahead of the summer transfer window, which could add even more pressure on the shoulders of Hojlund. The Danish international has struck just three times in the Premier League this season, scoring eight in all competitions.

Amorim's side remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table, so there's no doubt they need to rebuild and bring in reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

