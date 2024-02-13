Highlights Rasmus Hojlund has struggled with inconsistency this season but is now on an impressive run of form.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has shown signs of inconsistency this season, but he's started to produce regularly over the last few weeks. The Danish forward recently had a chat with former United player Robin van Persie at the Carrington training complex, with the Dutchman offering some advice to the young forward.

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £72m. The hefty price tag was bound to add some unnecessary pressure on the shoulders of the young striker, and he found it difficult to adapt in the first few months. However, the 21-year-old has started to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Hojlund benefits from advice of Robin van Persie

Van Persie was at Carrington last week

According to The Athletic, van Persie recently spent some time at United's Carrington training ground, taking a course as part of his UEFA Pro License. The former Dutch striker had a long conversation with Hojlund, offering the youngster advice as he continues to develop and grow into a top-level striker. Van Persie is one of the finest strikers to have graced the Premier League, so you'd imagine his advice would only be beneficial.

Hojlund later scored the opening goal at Villa Park as United defeated Aston Villa on Sunday 11th February. His first-half strike meant he's now scored in five successive Premier League games, making him the second-youngest-ever player to do so.

Rasmus Hojlund - Last five Premier League appearances Opponent Goals Assists Match Rating Aston Villa (11th Feb) 1 0 7.6 West Ham United (4th Feb) 1 0 8.1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (1st Feb) 1 1 8.4 Tottenham Hotspur (14th Jan) 1 1 8.4 Aston Villa (26th Dec) 1 0 8.0 Statistics via FotMob - Correct as of 13/02/2024

Hojlund is starting to show why the Red Devils were so keen on bringing him to the club while paying a monumental fee to prise him away from Atalanta.

Hojlund will be a 'superstar'

Paul Merson heaps praise on the United youngster

In Hojlund's first few months of his United tenure, Erik ten Hag's side were struggling to create chances, with the young striker feeding off scraps. His struggles in finding the back of the net weren't solely his fault, and as United have improved, so has his ability to score goals. It felt like it was only a matter of time before things started to click.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has heaped praise on the young forward, suggesting that he expects him to go on to become a superstar. It's certainly still early days and an impressive run of games won't define his career, but the early signs are positive. It was always going to take time for Hojlund to adapt to a new league, country, and style of play, and United are now reaping the rewards.