Manchester United are in the market for a new striker, and presenter HLTCO has shared a key reason why Erik ten Hag's side could get this one over the line, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's no secret that a centre-forward has to be a priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

Earlier in the window, the striker position was one of the many areas of the pitch that the United needed to sign reinforcements in.

With Andre Onana and Mason Mount arriving through the door at Old Trafford, the next in line could be finding that number nine.

Over the years, especially under Sir Alex Ferguson, they almost always had a striker they could rely on to score plenty of goals every single season - whether that be Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy, or Teddy Sheringham.

However, at the moment, United are short on numbers in attack.

Anthony Martial is the only senior player in the squad who you'd describe as a number nine, but his regular injuries could force the Manchester club to burst the bank for a new forward.

One player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Rasmus Hojlund, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming that United presented a £51m bid for the Dane.

What has HLTCO said about Hojlund?

HLTCO has suggested that United could have a huge advantage in the race to sign Hojlund due to the player being a fan of the Red Devils.

The presenter adds that the fee Erik ten Hag's side will be forced to pay for Hojlund could be seen as a drop in the ocean in a few years time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "At the same time, you know, I've seen a fair few people in the media already sort of writing him off because he doesn't play for an archetypal top club and he hasn't, in their minds, proven himself to be a Manchester United level striker.

"But I do think that the way ten Hag is trying to go about the squad-building project at Manchester United is slightly different to previous years, post-Alex Ferguson, because it feels as though he is trying to put foundations down for the long term.

"Obviously, Hojlund's age profile is there for all to see.

"I believe he's a Manchester United fan as well, which obviously isn't the be-all and end-all, but it certainly helps getting a deal over the line.

"I think the hope is that he can come in and be a striker that grows with that squad over the next three or four years and then you could be looking back in say, the 2026-2027 season and thinking it was a drop in the ocean to get in for the price that's being discussed at the moment."

If United can secure the signature of a new striker, possibly Hojlund, then there's a chance they could push for the Premier League title next season.

It certainly won't be easy, considering the elite-level squad of Manchester City, but they'll have an opportunity to give it a good go.

The two additions of Mount and Onana is a good start to the window, but they won't want to stop there.