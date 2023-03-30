Manchester United could sign a Victor Osimhen alternative in Rasmus Hojlund, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a striker could be a priority for United in the summer transfer window, but they appear to have multiple targets.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

Reports from Italy have suggested that Hojlund is attracting interest from the Premier League, with clubs willing to pay £43m for the Atalanta forward.

Hojlund has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Wout Weghorst was signed during the January transfer window, but the Dutch striker is only on loan from Burnley and isn't guaranteed to be at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

Hojlund recently confessed his love for the Red Devils, which could give them an advantage in the race to secure his signature. He said: "Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan. So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course, that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point."

United may need to act fast to fend off competition from other clubs, and Hojlund could be the ideal alternative to Victor Osimhen, who is a target for United, according to ESPN.

What has Jones said about Hojlund?

Jones has suggested that Hojlund is a similar style to Osimhen, but United have to decide what kind of striker they look to bring in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Hojlund is a really interesting one, because the style of his play and the way he attacks the box is Osimhen-style. But, he's not Osimhen. So, Man United have to decide whether they're going to go for a number nine, a centre-forward that completely defines where they're going and whether they go and spend money on Harry Kane or Osimhen, or are you just looking for a stepping stone player?"

Would Hojlund be a good signing for United?

At 20 years old, Hojlund is performing at an impressive level in Serie A, but he's far from the finished package.

The Danish striker has scored seven goals in 14 league starts for Atalanta, as per FBref.

There's always a risk signing any player from Europe as they may not settle in England as quickly as they need.

Hojlund is certainly a player with vast potential, but if United are looking for more immediate results, they may need to sign another striker alongside the young Dane.