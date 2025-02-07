Things have been stop and start for 22-year-old Rasmus Hojlund since his £72 million-worth move from Atalanta to Manchester United in the summer of 2023 – but the striker has recently named who he believes is the greatest footballer of all time.

Thrown in at the deep end at Old Trafford, much was expected of Hojlund. Instead of opting for an experienced line-leader, then-boss Erik ten Hag green-lit a deal for the youngster, who had scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in Italy.

Manchester United’s addition of Joshua Zirkzee was sanctioned as a means of alleviating some of the goalscoring burden on his shoulders, but Hojlund’s struggles have trickled into the 2024/25 season. He’s scored seven times in 30 outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund, at £72m, is Manchester United’s seventh-most expensive arrival of all time.

Despite growing up in his native Denmark, Hojlund was a devoted fan of the 13-time Premier League champions and, as a result, watched the likes of Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes don the famous Manchester United strip.

But the aforementioned triumvirate of stars are no competition with who Hojlund, one of the best young players in world football, believes is the greatest footballer of all time. Without a moment’s hesitation, after being asked by Sky Sports, he said: “Cristiano.”

When quizzed on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, Copenhagen-born Hojlund suggested that the 2007/08 season was his first real memory of watching, and subsequently falling in love, with the beautiful game because of the now-40-year-old.

Obviously, his position, but he’s always been my idol. As I grew up, like you said before, I was a Manchester United fan when I was young. [The] first time, you know where you’re young you don’t really understand, I remembered and understood football was the 07/08 season.

Manchester United won the Champions League that season. Ronaldo, commonly viewed as one of the most skilful players in football history, was instrumental in their success and Hojlund insisted that’s when his love for the winger-turned-striker began.