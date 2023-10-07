Highlights Rasmus Hojlund's impressive performances for Manchester United show why the club invested £64m in him despite his lack of experience.

The decision to bring in the 20-year-old forward as the main striker was questioned by some fans, but it's proving to be a smart move so far.

Hojlund has the potential to become one of the best signings for Manchester United in recent years, with the possibility of a significant profit in the future.

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has shown glimpses of excellence during his first few months at Old Trafford, but journalist Dean Jones has explained why he was sceptical when he arrived at the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The young striker was sensational for the Manchester club despite their loss in the Champions League midweek.

Manchester United news - Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund signed for United during the summer transfer window for an initial fee of £64m, as per Sky Sports. The former Atalanta man arrived at Old Trafford with an injury, so the fans were unable to see their new addition in action until the opening weekend of September. Just over a month after his first appearance in a Red Devils shirt, Hojlund is already starting to show the world why United forked out the money they paid for him, despite him being a relatively unproven product.

The 20-year-old scored twice for United against Galatasaray on Tuesday night, as Erik ten Hag's side suffered their second defeat in a row in the Champions League group stage.

It was a huge risk from the club to invest £64m in a player who had only featured a small number of times in Serie A, but the scouting network did their homework and felt that Hojlund was the right man to lead the line at Old Trafford. Playing for Man Utd comes with a lot of responsibility and expectation, but the Danish forward showed that he could handle it in Europe's elite club competition.

Rasmus Hojlund - 2022/23 stats Appearances 20(12) Minutes 1836 Goals 9 Assists 2 Yellow cards 1 Shots per game 1.7 Pass success rate 74.3% Aerial duels won per game 1 Man of the Match awards 3 Overall rating 6.67 Stats according to WhoScored

Some United fans may have expected their club to try and find a more experienced striker to plug the gap, giving Hojlund time to develop and adapt to the English game. However, ten Hag's side opted to only bring in the 20-year-old forward in attack, and although it's early days, it's looking like a smart move. Whether he can keep this up over the course of a season remains to be seen, but he's certainly far from a problem in a United side that are currently struggling.

I was sceptical when Erik ten Hag signed Rasmus Hojlund - Dean Jones

Being concerned about whether Hojlund could instantly settle in at Old Trafford was a perfectly reasonable worry for any United fans, considering he started just 20 league games for Atalanta last term. United's recruitment policy has been questioned heavily in the past, and rightly so, but the signing of Hojlund could be a smart bit of business in comparison to some of the disasters they've had over the years.

Jones has suggested that he was sceptical about United bringing Hojlund to the club due to the pressure of playing in the number nine role. The journalist adds that, however, he believes that Hojlund looks the real deal, and he's unlucky not to have more goals to his name so far this campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Hojlund looks brilliant. I was sceptical when they signed him about how long it would take him to fit in at Man Utd as their number nine, because that's a lot of pressure. I know he's not wearing the nine shirt, but he's playing the role. And the expectations and the need for goals is huge. The fact he's delivered in a match like that, and he always looks dangerous. He's been unlucky a couple of other times with goals that have been ruled out or offside decisions. And he just looks the real deal for me."

Is Hojlund the best signing Man Utd have made in the last few years?

Of course, it's too early to tell, but it's a different profile of signing to the ones we see so regularly at Old Trafford. The likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Harry Maguire were all signed for significant fees, but they were hardly unearthed gems at the time. Hojlund is an exciting, young talent who has barely featured in senior football.

Casemiro, for example, was signed for £70m at the age of 30, so United are unlikely to make a profit on him and, from a financial standpoint, it's not exactly smart business. Hojlund cost around the same figure, but considering he's far from reaching his full potential, they could make a huge profit in the future. If Hojlund continues his form for the next few years, then it could go down as one of the best signings the club have made in the last few years.