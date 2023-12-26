Highlights Rasmus Hojlund scores his first Premier League goal for Manchester United, relieving his frustration after 14 league appearances without scoring.

Manchester United bounces back from a four-match winless streak with a comeback victory against Aston Villa.

Alejandro Garnacho plays a crucial role in United's resurgence, scoring a goal and assisting another to complete the team's comeback.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United as they came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2. The striker had failed to score in 14 league appearances for the Red Devils, and his reaction tells you just how relieved he was to have finally opened his domestic account.

United came into the match hoping to bounce back after four matches without a win. Their recent 2-0 loss to West Ham left much to be desired, despite manager Erik ten Hag insisting that the Red Devils were dominant throughout that game. They faced a much sterner test in Villa, who have been flying high this season and came into the match hoping to keep up the pressure on Liverpool, who had beaten Burnley earlier on Boxing Day.

But home fans in attendance saw their side go behind at Old Trafford once again, with the visitors opening the scoring after 21 minutes. John McGinn sent in a free kick from the right side of the pitch and Andre Onana failed to deal with it, adding a disappointing moment to his collection of errors this season.

Five minutes later, Villa doubled their lead. Leander Dendoncker swept home a corner in the 26th minute, putting them in control against the hosts.

Alejandro Garnacho leads Manchester United resurgence

Argentine scored a brace and had a goal ruled out

United came out in the second half looking like a much stronger team, and were indebted to Alejandro Garnacho for their improvements. The Argentine was unfortunate not to get one back shortly after the restart. Having rounded Emiliano Martinez and finished well, play was called back as he was offside when the ball was played by Marcus Rashford.

However, minutes later, he had got his goal. Rashford squared the ball to the unmarked Argentine, who tapped home from close range to kickstart a United comeback.

He then doubled up on the 71-minute mark. A cut back into the penalty area was not properly dealt with by the Villa defence, leaving the 19-year-old free to smash the ball home from close range to complete the comeback.

Hojlund couldn't hide his emotions after first Premier League goal

The 20-year-old had gone more than 1,000 minutes without a goal

However, it would not be Garnacho who would complete the turnaround, with Hojlund netting superbly for his first Premier League goal. The ball was sent into the box from a corner in the 82nd minute, with it bouncing off McGinn and into Hojlund's path. The Dane didn't have much time to react, but fired a first-time effort past Martinez for United's third goal on the night.

Having gone more than 1,000 minutes without scoring in the English top-flight, Hojlund couldn't hide his relief and his joy at finally getting on the scoresheet in a Premier League tie. As he wheeled away in delight, he let out a scream which was drowned out by the equally relieved Old Trafford support. A fantastic moment for the 20-year-old.

Hojlund expresses delight after the game

Young striker hopes to build on first goal against Nottingham Forest

Speaking after the game, Hojlund described how he was, "the happiest man alive right now." While he had scored five times in the Champions League, a Premier League goal had alluded him for so long, and he hopes that his first will be one of many to come.

"I scored a couple in the Champions League but it’s been a while in the Premier League. I’m happy to get the first one and I hope to build on that."

He won't have long to enjoy the moment, with games coming thick and fast over the Christmas period for United. Having picked up a first win since beating Chelsea, Ten Hag's side are back in action on Saturday 30th December, travelling to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.