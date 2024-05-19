Highlights Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund doesn't get the service he deserves.

BBC pundit Glenn Murray has described the Dane as being a "wonderful" centre-forward.

Hojlund's goal against Brighton on Sunday was his 10th in his Premier League debut campaign.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is "wonderful" and deserves better service at Old Trafford, according to BBC pundit Glenn Murray during today's 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Danish centre-forward came off of the substitutes' bench on the final day of the season to score in the 88th minute - his 10th goal of his debut campaign in the Premier League following his £72m move from Atalanta last summer.

The three points on the south coast still wasn't enough to stop United finishing the season in eighth place, their worst ever Premier League finish with Erik ten Hag's future still surely under scrutiny.

Murray: Hojlund Deserves Better Service

The Dane has been an impressive performer this term

Speaking on BBC's Final Score on Sunday, former Seagulls striker Murray praised Hojlund for how he has dealt with leading the frontline at such a big club at the age of 21-year-old, in what has proven to be a difficult season for the club and their manager.

After 25 Premier League starts during the campaign Hojlund was a substitute for the Red Devils' final two league matches, but he delivered twice off the bench with two goals in 38 minutes on the pitch against Newcastle and Brighton respectively.

On top of his 10 goals in the English top-flight, the Dane has also netted a further six times in the FA Cup and Champions League this term to show the quality and potential that he has.

Murray said:

"Rasmus Hojlund is a top striker, but he doesn't get the service he deserves at Man Utd. I have been impressed by how he's not allowed the circumstances effect him - he is young and full of energy. "Hojlund is a wonderful centre forward."

Only a week ago, Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst claimed that some United players were reluctant to pass the ball to Hojlund after a run of one goal in eight top-flight matches, but he has answered those concerns in the past seven days.

Following the arrival of new technical director Jason Wilcox, the Red Devils look to have kicked off their summer transfer planning with CaughtOffside reporting that there are contacts over a move for Juventus midfielder Rabiot, who came close to moving to Old Trafford in 2022 before the deal collapsed.

The same report says that their top midfield target is actually Benfica's Joao Neves, and they could spend some of the money they expect to get from selling Casemiro to Saudi Arabia on bringing the young Portuguese to the club.

Michael Olise is also another top target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co ahead of next season.

In addition, GIVEMESPORT sources revealed earlier this week that the door could now be ajar for the club to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer depending on what Real Madrid decide to do, following the announcement that Raphael Varane is leaving upon the expiry of his contract.

