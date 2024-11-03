Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has a mammoth task on his hands in terms of building the Premier League titans up to a side that can challenge for silverware – from both a domestic standpoint and on the European stage.

One of the 39-year-old’s biggest problems to solve upon arriving at Carrington is the club’s toothlessness in the final third, with them scoring just nine goals so far in the top flight. Only Southampton (7) and Crystal Palace (8) have notched fewer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund has scored 18 goals and notched two assists in his 52-game Man Utd career.

At the centre of the 13-time Premier League champions’ woes in front of goal is an out-of-sorts Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored just two goals in 10 outings across all competitions in 2024/25, with his struggles highlighted in a ponderous display against Chelsea.

That was highlighted during the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea. To coherently accentuate his struggles in front of goal, the former Atalanta striker enjoyed zero – that’s correct, zero! – touches in the Chelsea 18-yard box in the opening 45 minutes.

Related Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford as the unbeaten start to the post-Erik ten Hag era continued for the hosts.

Inside Hojlund’s Struggles vs Chelsea

The striker enjoyed just one touch in Chelsea’s box

Close

Signed from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a lofty fee of £72 million, the Copenhagen-born star arrived to plenty of fanfare with him boasting all the tools to become a top centre forward in one of the – if not the – most documented divisions in world football: the Premier League. Not prominent enough from a physical standpoint, the young Dane struggled to set Old Trafford alight as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men were restricted to a 1-1 draw on home soil.

Substituted in favour of Joshua Zirkzee on the 84-minute mark, Hojlund failed to leave his mark on Chelsea during his cameo – and enjoyed 30 touches with only one being in the Chelsea box.

According to FotMob, the Denmark international created a total of two chances, but his ability on the ball added to his side’s struggles in the final third. Completing just one of his three (33%) attempted dribbles and winning a lack of his duels (7/16) saw Hojlund struggle against the duo of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana.

Rasmus Hojlund Statistics vs Chelsea Minutes 84 Accurate passes 11/13 (85%) Chances created 2 Touches (in opp. box) 30 (1) Successful dribbles 1/3 (33%) Dispossessed 3 Duels (won/lost) 7/9 Overall rating 7/10

Uninspired by his performance, fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to give their thoughts on how he performed. “A lot of United fans starting to get annoyed with Hojlund delaying a ball in behind for Garnacho. Happened twice in the last few minutes.” Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst wrote.

One fan lambasted his decision-making when failing to release the ball to Alejandro Garnacho in the first half: “Hojlund man… just release it quickly.” while another suggested: “Hojlund took WAY too long to play that pass man.”

Incredibly, Hojlund’s first touch in the visitors’ box earned his side a penalty, one that skipper Bruno Fernandes coolly converted, was his first of the game. Imperative it appeared, but Moises Caicedo’s equaliser prevented Van Nistelrooy from winning his first Premier League game in charge.

Man Utd’s Need for Gyokeres Heightened

The Swede could follow Amorim to Old Trafford

Close

The potential answer to Manchester United’s ongoing troubles? Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, a man who has recently been linked to the club following the announcement that Amorim will be taking charge of the Red Devils in the coming weeks.

Of course, signing the talismanic Swede – who has plundered 63 strikes in his 66-game career under Amorim in Portugal – comes with the danger that performing in England’s top division could prove too onerous for the 26-year-old, begging the question whether throwing their millions at the red-hot talisman is worth it?

The marksman - considered to be one of the best number nines in world football, has played in England before, of course, but in the Championship with Coventry City and whether his knack of bagging goals like it’s going out of fashion could translate into the country’s top tier remains a cause for concern for those associated with the Old Trafford outfit.

Related Three Ways Man Utd Could Line up in Ruben Amorim’s First Game in Charge Taking charge of his first Manchester United game against Ipswich Town, Ruben Amorim has a plethora of talent to pick from.

Alternatively, Hojlund has all the tools to become a goalscoring revelation under Lisbon-born Amorim. Earmarked as one of the players in the current crop who will hugely benefit from the 39-year-old’s arrival, he could be chosen to be the solitary striker in his incoming manager’s 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system.

Capable of running in behind and into the channels to wreak havoc, the fact that Amorim plays with two inside forwards could help the Dane reach the next level and become a player capable of achieving a 20-goal season in the Premier League.

All statistics per FotMob - correct as of 03/11/24