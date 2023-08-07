Highlights Rasmus Hojlund joins Manchester United as a lifelong fan, eager to fulfill his dream of playing at Old Trafford and ready to prove himself alongside world-class players.

United manager Erik ten Hag praises Hojlund's directness and goal-scoring ability, highlighting his potential and the team's need for his physical presence.

Hojlund's squad number has not been announced yet, suggesting that further transfer activity may be underway at United. His most likely shirt number has been revealed.

Rasmus Hojlund received a warm welcome from the Old Trafford faithful on Saturday after his move to Manchester United was completed.

The 20-year-old striker, who has joined the Red Devils for an eye-watering £72 million fee from Atalanta, was unveiled before the pre-season friendly against Lens.

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” the youngster told Man Utd’s official website.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development. I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 win over Lens, United boss Erik ten Hag said of Hojlund: “He is really a front man, very direct to the goal. A very good presser, a physical presence and I think in the balance of this squad we needed that.

“Alongside [Marcus] Rashford, [he is] another player who is direct and can score goals and that is all in his mind – he wants to score goals.”

Ten Hag added: “I think he has such a huge potential and now it is up first to him to explore that and we will support him – all the coaches.

“l’m sure the whole team was waiting for a type like him and they will integrate and in the dressing room or on the pitch they will help him.

“But as I said, finally the player – he has to prove it.”

Why hasn't Hojlund been given a squad number at Man Utd?

Hojlund posed for photos with Man Utd’s 2023-24 home shirt in his hands. However, there was no number on the back of the jersey.

The reason why Hojlund has not yet been handed a squad number by Man Utd is likely to excite fans.

United have already made three signings this summer - in the form of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Hojlund - but more transfer activity could be imminent.

The Red Devils are understood to be ‘working on a number of deals’ and are waiting before they have a clearer picture of their squad before committing to shirt numbers, according to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan.

What number did Hojlund wear at Atalanta?

Hojlund wore the No. 17 shirt at Atalanta, and a tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggests he’ll soon be handed the same number at Old Trafford.

This would also imply that Fred, United’s current No. 17 who has been with the Red Devils since 2018, is poised to leave the club imminently.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move away from United in recent weeks, with the likes of Galatasaray and Fulham reportedly keen on securing his signature. There is also interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Fred has blown hot and cold for Man Utd during his four seasons with the Premier League giants and it appears that his No. 17 squad number will soon be heading Hojlund’s way.

Which other numbers could Hojlund wear at Man Utd?

As things stand, there aren’t too many options available for Hojlund.

Between the numbers of 1-23, only 1, 4, 13, and 15 are currently vacant.

The No. 1 shirt remains available, despite Onana’s arrival, after the Cameroon goalkeeper took the No. 24. However, this number will obviously be reserved for another ‘keeper, rather than an outfield player.

It’s rare to see a forward take the No. 4 shirt, so it’s also safe to rule that one out. Meanwhile, No. 13 and No. 15 are unlikely to be among Hojlund’s preferred options, either.

On the other hand, Hojlund may have been tempted to take the No. 9 shirt if it wasn’t currently occupied by Anthony Martial.

The inconsistent and injury-prone Frenchman remains Man Utd’s No. 9 for the time being, although it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Ten Hag will attempt to move him on before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The No. 11 shirt may also be an option, depending on what United decide to do with the suspended Mason Greenwood.

Per BBC Sport, Man Utd will decide on Greenwood’s future before their opening Premier League game of the season against Wolves next Monday.

As things stand, though, the No. 17 shirt appears to be Hojlund’s most likely squad number at the Theatre of Dreams.

When will Hojlund make his Man Utd debut?

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Hojlund sustained a small issue during pre-season training with Atalanta and is not ready to play as a result.

Man Utd have said that it could take a few weeks for the striker to reach match fitness.

With this in mind, it’s safe to assume that Hojlund will not make his United debut against Wolves next week, while the away game against Tottenham (August 19) may also come too soon for the Denmark international.

Ten Hag’s side then welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on August 26. Eight days later they take on Arsenal, one of the pre-season favourites to win the title, at the Emirates Stadium.

There’s every chance that game on September 3 will be Hojlund’s first away appearance for Man Utd, if he hasn’t already made his debut by this point.

A two-week international break follows and Hojlund, who has six goals in six games for his country, will be looking to further bolster his goalscoring record during Denmark’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.

United then face Brighton when the Premier League resumes on September 16.