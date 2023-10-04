Highlights Manchester United suffered another defeat, this time against Galatasaray, in the Champions League.

Manchester United fell to another defeat on Tuesday evening as they were beaten by Galatsaray in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils lost their opening match in Europe's premier cup competition to Bayern Munich and were looking to get back on track against the Turkish giants. However, despite taking the lead twice on the night, they eventually succumbed to a 2-1 loss.

United started well and took the lead in the 17th minute through summer signing, Rasmus Hojlund. They weren't ahead for long, though, with former player Wilfried Zaha restoring parity six minutes later. Hojlund bagged his second with just over 20 minutes remaining to give the home side the lead once more. However, like the first half, Galatsaray equalised almost immediately through Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Disaster struck with 13 minutes remaining when an Andre Onana error led to Casemiro wiping out Dries Mertens inside the box. Not only was a penalty given, but the Brazilian was given a second yellow card and his marching orders. Marco Icardi would go on to miss the penalty but managed to make amends shortly after when he scored what turned out to be the winner.

Rasmus Hojlund impresses in Man United vs Galatsaray

It really was a dismal night for United and there were very few positives for Erik ten Hag's side. One bright spot though was the performance of Hojlund. The Danish striker, who made the £72 million move to Old Trafford this summer, was absolutely brilliant on the evening.

His goals were very well taken, especially his second. Hojlund picked up the ball just inside his own half, showed great pace to race away from Galatsaray's defence and then produced a lovely finish past Fernando Muslera. But it wasn't just in front of goal where the 20-year-old impressed. He also showed great hold up ability and showed a willingness to drive past players.

His stats from the game make for very impressive reading. SofaScore gave him a rating of 8.4/10, the highest score of anyone on the pitch. As well as his two goals, he completed all three of his dribble attempts, recorded a key pass, won four of his nine ground duels and was successful in two of his five aerial duels.

Rasmus Hojlund's statistics in Man United 2-3 Galatasaray (per SofaScore) Total Goals 2 Ground duels (won) 9 (4) Aerial duels (won) 5 (2) Key passes 1 Rating 8.4/10

His electric highlights have now been posted onto X (former Twitter) by user @fuadyabz23. The footage is so impressive that it's gone viral, picking up over 3.6k reposts and 12k 'likes' at the time of writing. View them below...

VIDEO: Rasmus Hojlund's highlights in Man United vs Galatsaray

Hojlund really does look like the real deal. Eyebrows were raised when United paid so much money for a player that scored just nine times for Atalanta last season, but he has enjoyed a bright start to life in Manchester. He's already settled in so well at his new club and, at 20 years old, he will only continue to get better.

What did Rasmus Hojlund say after Man United 2-3 Galatsaray?

Hojlund spoke to the media after the game and he spoke honestly about United's performance.

"At the moment we are not doing good enough," Hojlund told MUTV, per the Daily Mail. "We need to remember we can’t give goals right after we score. We’ve had a few games now where they just score after we score. We need to go back and analyse that tomorrow and talk about it in the group. It’s a tough period now but we need to stick together and that’s the only way we can get out of this."

On his goals, he added: "I’ve been brought to score goals and I’m happy I got two more. It was a good feeling [the second goal]. I got cheated a bit before with the offside but it was an incredible goal. I like to call that a signature Rasmus goal, on the left side, running a lot. It was nice."

Hojlund will be looking to get off the mark in the Premier League in United's next match, which comes against Brentford on Saturday October 7. United are currently languishing in 10th in England's top tier and desperately need a victory.