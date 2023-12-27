Highlights Rasmus Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal, bringing relief to himself and his teammates.

Alejandro Garnacho caused problems for Aston Villa, helping Manchester United come back from a 2-0 deficit.

Captain Bruno Fernandes expressed delight for Hojlund's goal and emphasized the importance of scoring goals for the team's success.

A collective sigh of relief was let out around Old Trafford as Manchester United summer acquisition Rasmus Hojlund finally opened his account against Aston Villa in the Premier League – and some fan footage that has since emerged online just goes to show what it meant to the 20-year-old Dane and his fellow teammates.

Despite Hojlund grabbing the headlines after his domestic goal drought, it was Alejandro Garnacho who really caused Unai Emery’s side many problems, particularly in the second half. Heading into the interval, it seemed as if Erik ten Hag and his side were staring down the barrel of another league defeat.

First-half goals from midfield duo John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put the visitors in control within 26 minutes, with a mountainous task on the hands of Ten Hag and his entourage. An inspiring 12-minute brace from Garnacho, however, spruced the Red Devils into life as Hojlund topped off an emphatic Boxing Day with his first Premier League goal – a moment he’ll never forget.

Man Utd’s reaction to Hojlund goal is incredibly wholesome

It was a magical moment for the 20-year-old

A lot of pressure has been on Hojlund’s shoulders since his £72 million move from Serie A side Atalanta. The Danish marksman had no problem adding to his goalscoring tally in the Champions League, with him even topping the scoring charts before the Red Devils duly crashed out in the group stages.

Manchester United's Top Goalscorers 2023/24 (as of 27/12/23) Position Name Goals Minutes per goal 1= Rasmus Hojlund 6 261 1= Scott McTominay 6 241 3= Bruno Fernandes 5 437 3= Alejandro Garnacho 5 286 5. Casemiro 4 238 All statistics per BBC Sport

With that, the attention on his potency - or lack thereof - in the Premier League had continued to grow as he had gone 1,000 minutes of action without hitting the back of the net. In the 82nd minute against Villa, though, the ball fell ever so kindly to the youngster after captain Bruno Fernandes' corner kick caused somewhat of a scramble in the Villa penalty area as McGinn failed to clear his lines.

As he completed a Garnacho-inspired turnaround from being 2-0 down within half an hour, you could just see what it meant to Hojlund and the rest of the squad as they ran to the corner to celebrate with the fans. Jubilation, ecstasy, and - most notably - relief. Even Andre Onana ran the length of the pitch to join in.

Hojlund was front and centre of the celebrations as he – and every United fan across the globe – felt a release. A wonderful moment for the talismanic Dane given his current struggles in the Premier League, though he’ll be feeling on cloud nine going into 2024 donning the fabled red of the 20-time English champions.

Fernandes admits delight for Hojlund as he nets his first Premier League goal

United’s captain: ‘We really need him’

Now United’s joint top scorer – alongside Scott McTominay - across all competitions this season, having propelled his side into sixth place will potentially open the floodgates from a goalscoring standpoint. And while Hojlund described himself as ‘the happiest man alive’ in his post-match interview, Fernandes was quick to bring him back down to earth.

The skipper, who has notched three goals and assists apiece this season, quickly came out to describe his delight for the young ace, all while urging him to now kick on from his inaugural goal in the English top tier. Claiming that the whole squad are 'really happy' to watch him net after weeks of disarray, the Portuguese jokingly said he hopes it isn't the best day of his life with, potentially, more moments like these are around the corner.

"Obviously we were really happy for Rasmus to get that first goal, but not only for him, the fact it made the score 3-2 as well because we need the three points. He needs to score goals, he is eager to do it. "All we want is for our strikers to have enough confidence to score goals. Rasmus knows that he is going to have pressure, he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, he knows how it is playing for this club, you get a lot of attention so you need to get used to that. "I hope not (that it's the best day of his life) because I hope there is more to come. We really need him and every striker in the team to score goals."

The goalscoring burden on Hojlund’s shoulders will have lifted ever so slightly with his match-winner sending shivers down the spine of every fan of the Old Trafford outfit, though he and boss Ten Hag will be keen to continue adding to his haul. Next on the agenda for Ten Hag and his roster is an away meeting at City Ground against Nottingham Forest.