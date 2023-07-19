When recruiting a striker, the one thing a team wants their acquisition to bring with them is a goalscoring touch that's sure to provide them with plenty of firepower and while Manchester United will certainly get that if they sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer, and it's look increasingly likely they will, that's not the only thing that the Danish forward will bring to the team.

No, in a recent clip shared online, an interesting and underrated trait of his has come to light, and it's got United fans excited about the prospect of seeing him show out at Old Trafford in the near future.

It's not initially something that comes to mind when you think of a striker and the skills they need to possess to be successful, but it's actually a vital trait that will only bring good things to the Red Devils if he joins.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Man Utd are set to submit an opening bid for the striker after agreeing personal terms.

What is Rasmus Hojlund's underrated trait?

The trait, while not one you'd immediately think is an important one for a forward, is Hojlund's ability to hold up the ball and shield it from his defender once he's collected it.

The helpful skill allows the forward to keep possession of the ball and ensures he doesn't have to force anything if there's nothing quite on the cards. For example, with Andre Onana reportedly on the verge of signing for United, and the keeper's tendency to play long balls to his forwards, having a striker like Hojlund who can take control of the ball, and hold off his defender, allowing the rest of the Red Devils' attack to push forward will be huge for them.

Many forwards may try to force something if they find themselves in the final third with the ball at their feet, even if they have no support around them, and it can often lead to disappointing results. That won't occur with the Danish forward who has shown he has the patience to allow the opportunities to present themselves before he makes a move. Also, his ability to hold up play can often lead to the 20-year-old winning a number of free-kicks in inviting positions as opposition defenders are prone to fouling him as they try to win the ball back.

It's a trait that all elite strikers should have, and their teams would benefit as a result, but it's one that is often overlooked by fans, who won't truly appreciate it until they have someone in their team that is capable of doing so. Impressively, though, that's not the only impressive skill that Hojlund will bring to the team.

What else will Rasmus Hojlund bring to Manchester United?

Hojlund's ability to hold up play and fend off his opposition defenders isn't all he'll bring to Old Trafford if he's to join. First and foremost, the forward will bring a goalscoring touch that United have been missing sorely recently.

Following his arrival at Atalanta last summer, the 20-year-old hit double figures in terms of goals scored, and he should only get more prolific as the years go by. In his first six appearances for the Denmark senior national team, Hojlund has scored six goals, an impressive return that shows he has what it takes to score regularly at an elite level.

He's also shown he's comfortable carrying the ball forward, dribbling at an elite level as he comfortably takes on defenders and escapes past them on a regular basis. His ability to change speed, slowing the game down before bursting past his defender is second to none and will cause defenders in the Premier League plenty of problems if he makes his move to England.

There's no sugarcoating it either, United desperately need to add firepower to the side after last season and Hojlund would be a huge upgrade up top for them. Just Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes hit double figures in goals scored during Erik ten Hag's debut season at Old Trafford, so adding the Atalanta forward to the team will be massive.

His excellent movement off the ball will also surely see the Red Devils reap the rewards, with his ability to lose his defender and get into some truly excellent positions inside the opposition area similar to that of a certain Erling Haaland.

With the likes of Luke Shaw, Rashford and Fernandes supplying balls into the area, expect to see the 20-year-old getting into the right places at the right times numerous times throughout the season, leading to plenty of goals as United seek to build on their third-placed finish last time out.

Hojlund also managed to draw an average of one foul a game during his debut season in Italy, a trait that will prove helpful to a United side with the likes of Rashford and Christian Eriksen on set-piece duty for the club. He's also shown in the past that will he has incredible positioning off the ball, getting into the perfect positions to finish off an attacking move, he also is capable of creating shots for himself, dribbling past his defender, creating space and firing on goal, with the below clip a brilliant example of that.

His numerous abilities and traits just go to show how well-rounded a striker Hojlund already is at just the age of 20 years old and as he's only going to get better as he gets older, signing him now feels like a no-brainer for United and any move for the Dane will be looked at as a bargain for years to come.

Ten Hag's men exceeded expectations last season, regaining their status as a Champions League club, and while they prepare for their return to the tournament this summer, adding a forward like Hojlund will not only help significantly improve the squad immediately, but it's also a move that has one eye firmly on the future with the Dane's best years still ahead of him and if all goes to plan, the club could have found their number nine for the foreseeable future. With Onana joining the club, and Mason Mount already through the door, adding the Atalanta man will only add to what has been an exceptional summer so far for the Red Devils.